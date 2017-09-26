Indigenous Heritage Games… Port Kaituma, Parima triumph at Football; Mahdia, Pakuri Warriors take cricket titles

Port Kaituma of Region One and Parima of Region Seven captured the male and female football titles respectively when the Indigenous Heritage Games concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club.

Watched by a large and colourful crowd, Port Kaituma beat Waramadong 2-1, while Parima defeated Lethem 3-0 on penalties.

Port Kaituma dominated the early proceedings and Cornell St. Romain put them ahead in the first half when he slotted home from inside the area. The region one side continued to attack following the interval and Floyd Thomas stretched the lead before Lynden Joseph pulled one back for Waramadong.

Waramadong tried desperately in search of an equaliser, but Port Kaituma defence stood firm to give their fans much to cheer about.

The female final did produce some exciting moments, but both teams failed to find the back of the net in the 70 minutes regulation time. Even the 15 minutes of extra time failed to separate the teams which sent the game into penalties. Olivia O’ Selmo, Betsy Gonsalves and Jean Edmund converted for defending champions Parima.

Mahdia beat Mainstay of Region two by nine wickets in the male cricket final. Batting first, Mainstay scored 76-8 in 10 overs with Fenton Jacobs scoring 23. Mark Jeffers claimed 3-5 and Andrew Gibson 2-15. Mahdia responded with 81-1 in 4.2 overs. Gibson slammed 52 off just 16 balls to take the man-of-the-match award while Balbinder Shivpersaud made 21.

In the female final, Pakuri Warriors beat Capoey of Essequibo Coast by five wickets. Capoey took first strike and managed 77-5 off their allotted 10 overs. Gailann Edwards struck 32 not out; Avonel Simon took 2-10. Pakuri Warriors responded with 81-5 in 9.4 overs. Kristia Ferreira slammed an unbeaten 33. Moruca of region one claimed the male and female volleyball titles; they defeated Orella of region six in the male segment and Moruca of region one in the female division.

(Zaheer Mohamed)