Guyhoc mom disappears after coke-saturated hammocks seized at Ogle airport

Latest update September 26th, 2017 12:59 AM
A Guyhoc woman who posted four hammocks to the US last week is on the run after authorities found the hammocks was soaked in cocaine.
According to the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), the seizure of the hammocks occurred last Thursday at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.
Tiffini Collison, 26, is said to be unemployed and the mother of a minor, of F 21 Samaan Street, Guyhoc Park,
She apparently posted the four hammocks to an address in the US, through an international courier service in Georgetown some time last week. She used her mother’s name to effect the transaction. In the end the mother was arrested.
The suspicious package was discovered by a CANU rank who was checking outgoing cargo.
CANU said that searches at the woman’s home failed to locate here. She also could not be contacted by close family or friends.
CANU, which released photos of the woman and the hammocks, is asking for persons who know her whereabouts to make contract with her on 226-0431.
Sep 26, 2017Port Kaituma of Region One and Parima of Region Seven captured the male and female football titles respectively when the Indigenous Heritage Games concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club....
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
There is no question in my mind; David Granger is going to end his first term without any serious confrontation with at least... more
The international community must be wary of Guyana. Ever since 1989, the international community has been engaged in promoting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The Writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]