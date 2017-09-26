Guyhoc mom disappears after coke-saturated hammocks seized at Ogle airport

A Guyhoc woman who posted four hammocks to the US last week is on the run after authorities found the hammocks was soaked in cocaine.

According to the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), the seizure of the hammocks occurred last Thursday at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

Tiffini Collison, 26, is said to be unemployed and the mother of a minor, of F 21 Samaan Street, Guyhoc Park,

She apparently posted the four hammocks to an address in the US, through an international courier service in Georgetown some time last week. She used her mother’s name to effect the transaction. In the end the mother was arrested.

The suspicious package was discovered by a CANU rank who was checking outgoing cargo.

CANU said that searches at the woman’s home failed to locate here. She also could not be contacted by close family or friends.

CANU, which released photos of the woman and the hammocks, is asking for persons who know her whereabouts to make contract with her on 226-0431.