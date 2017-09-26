GPF collaborates with City Hall to fight crime

With the busiest season, Christmas, approaching, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday disclosed at its Statutory Meeting, held at City Hall that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has collaborated with the Council in an effort to reduce criminal activities in the city.

On August 17, last, the GPF met with the City Constabulary. It was then that the decision was made to proceed with the initiative.

Chief Constable of M&CC, Andrew Foo, said that the Council has taken the decision to increase the patrol of city constables around Georgetown. According to him, a significant number of criminal activities have taken preeminence around several areas in Georgetown, including the Stabroek Market Square, Demico, and Leopold Street among several others.

He informed that these constables will be patrolling the ‘hot spots’ along with others to ensure the security of Guyanese, since reports were already made of numerous robberies in the pointed out areas.

Patrols which have reportedly commenced were able to arrest and charge several for loitering in restricted areas.

Foo disclosed that during encounters with the arrested, weapon were relieved.

Against this back drop, he confidently said that these men are likely to be involved with robberies.

When persons are arrested and questioned for loitering, or any other form of criminal activity, the Constable informed that fingerprints will be taken. The reason for this is closely associated with the fact that these suspects are likely to be involved with criminal activities across the country he said.

The patrols are currently being carried out between the hours of 11:00hrs and 19:00hrs on a daily basis and are promised to increase when the patrol team expands.