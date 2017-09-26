GKF host another successful Senior Championships

The Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) on Sunday last hosted another successful Senior National Karate Championships which was held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and sponsored by Woodpecker Products.

Eliminations commenced at 10:00hrs, while the finals, which lasted until late evening, started at 13:00hrs. The GKF is expressing thanks to the National Sports Commission, Woodpecker Products, Mr. Colin Shaw, Guyana Red Cross, Mr. Courtlee Gonsalves, Table Officials and Judges for their collective support which ensured the success of the championships.