Gavin Todd engraves his name on Scotiabank’s Annual Golf Classic trophy

“Diligence in practice, skill and a great mental attitude all came together wonderfully to push me clearly to the front” a delighted Gavin Todd expressed as he emerged champion in this year’s Scotiabank Classic tourney at the Lusignan Golf Club on Saturday Sept 23rd. A winner of previous tournaments, this was Gavin’s first win in which he would have a lien on a trophy – it was a significant achievement for him.

The game was fascinating, as Scotiabank Robb Street Branch Manager, now acting President of the Club, Brian Hackett observed that the keen rivalry, yet great camaraderie, it helped some 32 golfers to produce was really there and heightened the excitement of the tournament.

A special feature of the Scotiabank Annual Golf Classic is that so far Scotiabank is the only sponsor who gives the 1st to 3rd place winners the great opportunity to donate a financial sum to a charity of their choice! This year that donation is $125,000, $75,000 and $50,000 respectively for 1st to 3rd place winners.

This benevolent tradition of the bank to combine its support for golf with its commitment to local charities is only part of a generous $1.2M package of sponsorship including prizes and gifts of golf bags, balls, gloves, hats, umbrellas, flasks and other equipment that Scotiabank continued to provide this year.

In the winning line up, Gavin – 64/19, was closely followed by 2nd place Richard Haniff – 66/15, 3rd place Rabindranath Persaud (Pandit Ravi) 68/21 and 4th place Lakeram Ramsundar (Panko) 70/13. Rookie Anasha Ally was pleasantly the Nearest to The Pin winner, while Mario Acuna was awarded the Most Honest Golfer prize. Most Honest Golfer prize is awarded to the player who returned the weakest score, but is offered to encourage that player to continue playing despite their performance in that particular tournament.

Acting President Brian Hackett expressed Scotiabank’s appreciation for those who participated and offered the bank’s commitment to continued sponsorship of competitions and support of golfing in Guyana.