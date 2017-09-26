GABA/Banks DIH leagues… Colts make all divisions final, Pacesetters complete double over Eagles

Bounty Colts basketball club, who are the defending champions in all three divisions of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association/Powerade/Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water leagues, will have the opportunity to defend their titles when the three games playoff begin Tomorrow. The 1st Division and 2nd division teams of Bounty Colts won their respective semifinal matches on Sunday night and join their under-23 side that won on Saturday at the Burnham hard-court on Middle and Carmichael streets.

In the 2nd division semifinal, Colts narrowly got past Sonics 61-59. Alex Murray balled for Sonics with a superb solo performance in which he tallied 31 points. Murray’s incredible effort was not backed up well enough and Colts, who had a much more organized team effort, edged Sonics to reach the finals.

Kobra’s Travis Burnett sunk an incredible 43 points in his team’s 1st division, 90-79 semi-final loss to Bounty Colts on Sunday night. Besides Burnett’s brilliant performance, only Mark Richards (12) and Carlos Edwards (11) reached double figures for Kobras that didn’t pack enough venom for the defending Open division Champions. Dave Causway (21) and Sheldon Thomas (19) led the Bounty Colts charge in the 11-point victory. With notable contributions from Stanton Rose (14), Shane Webster (13) and Shelroy Thomas (12) that all added to Kobras’ demise.

Meanwhile, Pacesetters continued their dominance over Eagles by adding a 91-85 victory in their semifinal on Sunday to the 2nd division triumph on Saturday. Quincy Dos Santos (23) and Marvin Durant (18) were the standout players for Pacesetters on Sunday, while Shamar Huntley’s game high 24 points was not enough for an Eagles’ win.

Both the under-23 and 2nd division finals will be contested between Bounty Colts and Pacesetters, while Plaisance Guardians and Colts will contest the 1st division finals. The GABA/Banks DIH leagues finals will be a three-game contest which begins tomorrow evening at the Burnham hard-court.

(Calvin Chapman)