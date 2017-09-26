Exxon come wid Jagdeo line

Exxon playing wid people head. De Waterfalls paper expose some of de nasty thing dem do around de world wid dem country that invite dem to look fuh oil.

To date dem reading de criticism and de exposure but dem ain’t saying nutten. Dem ain’t even got de courage to hold a press conference.

Soulja Bai and that scamp Jagdeo silent too. De silence wid dem is wha bothering de whole country. Is every day dem boys getting hundreds of telephone calls asking, “Why de silence?” Why Exxon ain’t coming out and saying nutten?

Well, dem boys notice dem talking sly, sly like slippery ochro through ads in de newspapers.

Dem boys want to believe is Jagdeo, that scamp, teach dem or dem copy from him when he was president. He never use to talk about any scampish and conniving thing he did.

When he get ketch, he and Brassington use to find two excuses—confidentiality clause and job creation fuh plenty Guyanese.

Dem boys saw no Guyanese wuk pun de Marriott. Even de fence, Chinese build. De inflated airport wha under construction now hardly got any Guyanese wukking there.

If you think dem boys telling lie, go see fuh youself.

Now Exxon come wid de same job creation line. Dem seh dem hire 70 per cent of Guyanese in dem Georgetown office.

Dem got de low end jobs and getting de low end pay.

Dem boys find out that de Guyanese is de security guards, de cleaners, de office assistants, de bell boy, and gyal, couple low end clerks and two telephone operator.

Dem also employ couple coffee makers.

Dem barely getting more that de minimum wage.

De 30 per cent got all de high end jobs and getting all de high end pay. De Guyanese getting pay in Guyana dollar and de foreign, high end people getting pay in Uncle Sam dollars.

Talk half and wait to see wha de next ad gun seh.