Latest update September 26th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon come wid Jagdeo line

Sep 26, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Exxon playing wid people head. De Waterfalls paper expose some of de nasty thing dem do around de world wid dem country that invite dem to look fuh oil.
To date dem reading de criticism and de exposure but dem ain’t saying nutten. Dem ain’t even got de courage to hold a press conference.
Soulja Bai and that scamp Jagdeo silent too. De silence wid dem is wha bothering de whole country. Is every day dem boys getting hundreds of telephone calls asking, “Why de silence?” Why Exxon ain’t coming out and saying nutten?
Well, dem boys notice dem talking sly, sly like slippery ochro through ads in de newspapers.
Dem boys want to believe is Jagdeo, that scamp, teach dem or dem copy from him when he was president. He never use to talk about any scampish and conniving thing he did.
When he get ketch, he and Brassington use to find two excuses—confidentiality clause and job creation fuh plenty Guyanese.
Dem boys saw no Guyanese wuk pun de Marriott. Even de fence, Chinese build. De inflated airport wha under construction now hardly got any Guyanese wukking there.
If you think dem boys telling lie, go see fuh youself.
Now Exxon come wid de same job creation line. Dem seh dem hire 70 per cent of Guyanese in dem Georgetown office.
Dem got de low end jobs and getting de low end pay.
Dem boys find out that de Guyanese is de security guards, de cleaners, de office assistants, de bell boy, and gyal, couple low end clerks and two telephone operator.
Dem also employ couple coffee makers.
Dem barely getting more that de minimum wage.
De 30 per cent got all de high end jobs and getting all de high end pay. De Guyanese getting pay in Guyana dollar and de foreign, high end people getting pay in Uncle Sam dollars.
Talk half and wait to see wha de next ad gun seh.

More in this category

Sports

Indigenous Heritage Games… Port Kaituma, Parima triumph at Football; Mahdia, Pakuri Warriors take cricket titles

Indigenous Heritage Games… Port Kaituma, Parima triumph at...

Sep 26, 2017

Port Kaituma of Region One and Parima of Region Seven captured the male and female football titles respectively when the Indigenous Heritage Games concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club....
Read More
GABA/Banks DIH leagues… Colts make all divisions final, Pacesetters complete double over Eagles

GABA/Banks DIH leagues… Colts make all...

Sep 26, 2017

Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall dominoes set for Sunday in Wakenaam

Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall dominoes set for...

Sep 26, 2017

Gavin Todd engraves his name on Scotiabank’s Annual Golf Classic trophy

Gavin Todd engraves his name on Scotiabank’s...

Sep 26, 2017

GKF host another successful Senior Championships

GKF host another successful Senior Championships

Sep 26, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – West Demerara… Pouderoyen blank Uitvlugt; Wales edge Jetty Gunners

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]