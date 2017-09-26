Latest update September 26th, 2017 12:59 AM

Driver charged for killing pensioner in minibus accident

Sep 26, 2017 Court Stories, News 0

Released on bail Seekumar Singh

A 44-year-old man was yesterday released on $500,000 bail on a causing death by dangerous driving charge.
The Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara resident appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied the charge which alleged that on September 9, last, at Herstelling Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove minibus BLL 3749, in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Basil Rambarran.
The man was represented by attorney-at-law Mark Conway who asked that bail be granted to his client. Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant.
The Chief Magistrate suspended the defendant’s license until the completion of the trial. He was ordered to make his next court appearance on October 13.
According to reports 66-year-old pedal cyclist, Basil Rambarran, of Farm Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, was struck down by the defendant when he was attempting to cross the road.
According to reports, the defendant when arrested failed a breathalyser test where he was found to be over the legal limit.
He is expected to be charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic related offences.
Police stated that that the minibus driver was heading towards Timehri when the cyclist reportedly crossed the road in the path of the oncoming minibus, which resulted in a collision.
As a result, the elderly man fell onto the roadway and sustained severe injuries to his body. He was rushed to the Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

