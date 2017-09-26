Cops arrest three for East La Penitence robbery/murder

Three persons have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s night robbery/murder at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown. Fazal Shaheed, a 58-year-old man was murdered and two of his brothers were shot during the robbery.

Fazal Shaheed was shot four times and died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). His younger brother, Tallim Shaheed, 50, of Toronto, Canada, was shot in the back. Shalim Shaheed, 53, of New York, was shot in the abdomen. Both are hospitalized in a stable condition.

Yesterday, the police received information and arrested three suspects, who they are confident, were involved in the attack on the Shaheeds. Investigators have also received information that one of the suspects was previously shot during a robbery.

Reports are that one of the men in custody is the brother of a man, who is now in prison for robbery under arms and murder.

“We know we have the right persons and we are going to crack this. We got enough information,” a source said.

Around 23:30 hrs on Saturday, three bandits stormed a home at Lot 194 Freeman Street, East La Penitence where the Shaheeds were planning a memorial service for their father.

Police said that the bandits gained entry into the concrete structure via the southern door which was left open and exited through the north western bedroom. Detectives recovered three spent shells and three bullets from the scene.

Bibi Zalika Shaheed, the mother of the slain man, said that she and other family members were in the kitchen when one of the gunmen grabbed her hair and ordered her to lie on the floor.

“Soon me reach on the ground, I heard the gun go pow pow, pow! And me hear my son them scream. My daughter-in-law, who was lying next to me, seh them (the bandits) gone. So when me reach in the living room, I see blood sprinkling from my son’s body. Imagine they shot me son and kill him.”

The woman stated: “Is only last year I had to bury my husband. Now this gone and happen, exactly one year after.”

The slain man’s wife, Rahima Shaheed, said that she was in the kitchen while her husband was outside cleaning.

“All I remember is seeing a gun in my face and a man wearing a mask standing in front of me. The man told me to go on the ground and don’t make noise.”

The grieving woman said that she was in a state of shock and continued to stand. This angered the bandit, who pushed her to the ground.

After hearing several gunshots, the woman said she waited for a while before entering the living room, where she saw Shalim and Tallim sitting in the chair with blood streaming from their wounds.

The woman added that when she went at the door, she saw her husband’s lifeless body and shouted for neighbours, who helped to take him to the hospital.