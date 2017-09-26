Birdie gets 20 years for killing wife

Ravendra Bandoo, called ‘Birdie’, 30, of Number 77 Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice, who brutally murdered his wife on International Woman’s Day 2016 has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

This sentence followed a probation report which was ordered by the court.

Bandoo, of Prince town, Corriverton Berbice, appeared before Justice James Bovell-Drakes in the Berbice High Court on a charge of murder.

He was accused of murdering his wife, Indrawattie Somwar, called “Sharda”, 40, on Thursday March 10, 2016 around 17:00hrs at the couple’s home.

The man who who was represented by attorney at law, Charrandass Persaud, had pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder, but guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

His plea was accepted by the state which was being represented by attorney at law Orinthia Schmidt.

A probation report was then ordered.

The man who was described as a regular abuser was consuming alcohol at a neighbour’s house. He then went home and an argument ensued between himself and his wife. He was drinking in the yard when he requested her to fry some sausage to use as cutters. The woman refused and attempted to leave the yard.

The man armed himself with a cutlass and inflicted several chops about her face, head and other parts of her body. After chopping her, he allegedly remained at the scene and boasted about chopping her like fish.

The woman was taken to the Skeldon Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two were living together for 13 years. When they` met she was 27 while the accused was 16.

A post mortem examination conducted on the body by Dr. Vivikanand Brijmohan gave the cause of death as haemorrhage due to multiple incised wounds.

Bandoo gave a caution statement in which he confessed to the crime. He lamented that he would give the deceased all his money. However she would not give him money to buy his rum. She just kept nagging at him to stop drinking. He got vex and picked up a cutlass and dealt her several chops about her body.

The woman’s 14-year-old daughter had returned from school around the same time and reportedly witnessed the incident. She managed to escape and informed relatives of what was happening, however by the time relatives responded the woman was already dead. The woman’s 17- year- old daughter was also reportedly at home.

When the police arrived the man told them that they could collect the body.

Earlier Bandoo had premeditated to kill the woman since he reported that she was ”giving him blow with a church brother.”

The man had called the owner of a funeral parlour to join him in having a drink. However the man had refused. He subsequently got a call to collect a dead body. Upon arrival at the scene he recognized that the accused was the same person who had called him earlier to have a drink.

Bandoo was remanded in 2014 for stabbing the woman. He was remanded for three months when the woman subsequently told the court that she was not interested in giving evidence in the matter.

His attorney Charrandass Persaud had begged for leniency since his client had thrown himself at the mercy of the court and did not waste the court’s time.

Photo in Tuesday as ravendra bandoo