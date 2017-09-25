Latest update September 26th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

This man and man thing rampant

Sep 25, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 2

A man lef Nigeria and went to Uncle Sam many moons ago. He seh at first marriage between two man was illegal.
He seh later, that kind of man and man thing become acceptable.
Then de damn thing become legal. He tell dem boys he betta get out de country before Uncle Sam mek it compulsory.
Guyana quick to pick up wha happen in de States faster than how de US citizens demself. De man and man thing deh in Guyana and it becoming worrying.
Two of dem heading fuh court fuh that li’l boy who dem sodomise and kill. Dem boys sympathise wid de family.
De two of dem was doing this man and man thing fuh a lang time. A lot of young boys complain bout de attack and when dem report de police didn’t do nutten.
Dem boys only hope that wha happen to that li’l boy open up all de police eyes. It could happen to dem family. It could even happen to dem.
That man and man thing really rampant. Couple morning back two man get married and upset some people.
A man was so upset and annoyed that he shoot at dem during de wedding reception. De people seh dem didn’t know who was bride and who was groom. All dem hear is one holler how he get shoot in he breast.
Dem boys seh this kind of behavior come from Uncle Sam. Other things come too. In Robb Street dem got stores that does have signboard talking bout Summer Sale. One and two got signboard saying Spring sale.
Don’t be surprised come Christmas time when snow falling in de States Guyana will have signboards that seh Snow sales. And come January some gun even seh Slow sales when all de people money done.
But de States does copy from Guyana, too. Guyana had a president name Donald Dumb and dem go and elect one and name Donald Dump.
Talk half and hope de people from these two nations stop this copying from each other.

More in this category

Sports

Indigenous Heritage Games… Port Kaituma, Parima triumph at Football; Mahdia, Pakuri Warriors take cricket titles

Indigenous Heritage Games… Port Kaituma, Parima triumph at...

Sep 26, 2017

Port Kaituma of Region One and Parima of Region Seven captured the male and female football titles respectively when the Indigenous Heritage Games concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club....
Read More
GABA/Banks DIH leagues… Colts make all divisions final, Pacesetters complete double over Eagles

GABA/Banks DIH leagues… Colts make all...

Sep 26, 2017

Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall dominoes set for Sunday in Wakenaam

Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall dominoes set for...

Sep 26, 2017

Gavin Todd engraves his name on Scotiabank’s Annual Golf Classic trophy

Gavin Todd engraves his name on Scotiabank’s...

Sep 26, 2017

GKF host another successful Senior Championships

GKF host another successful Senior Championships

Sep 26, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – West Demerara… Pouderoyen blank Uitvlugt; Wales edge Jetty Gunners

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]