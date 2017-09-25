This man and man thing rampant

A man lef Nigeria and went to Uncle Sam many moons ago. He seh at first marriage between two man was illegal.

He seh later, that kind of man and man thing become acceptable.

Then de damn thing become legal. He tell dem boys he betta get out de country before Uncle Sam mek it compulsory.

Guyana quick to pick up wha happen in de States faster than how de US citizens demself. De man and man thing deh in Guyana and it becoming worrying.

Two of dem heading fuh court fuh that li’l boy who dem sodomise and kill. Dem boys sympathise wid de family.

De two of dem was doing this man and man thing fuh a lang time. A lot of young boys complain bout de attack and when dem report de police didn’t do nutten.

Dem boys only hope that wha happen to that li’l boy open up all de police eyes. It could happen to dem family. It could even happen to dem.

That man and man thing really rampant. Couple morning back two man get married and upset some people.

A man was so upset and annoyed that he shoot at dem during de wedding reception. De people seh dem didn’t know who was bride and who was groom. All dem hear is one holler how he get shoot in he breast.

Dem boys seh this kind of behavior come from Uncle Sam. Other things come too. In Robb Street dem got stores that does have signboard talking bout Summer Sale. One and two got signboard saying Spring sale.

Don’t be surprised come Christmas time when snow falling in de States Guyana will have signboards that seh Snow sales. And come January some gun even seh Slow sales when all de people money done.

But de States does copy from Guyana, too. Guyana had a president name Donald Dumb and dem go and elect one and name Donald Dump.

Talk half and hope de people from these two nations stop this copying from each other.