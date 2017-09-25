Regional Chairman David Armogan calls on Hilbert Foster to contest for BGB presidency

The Guyana High Court has decided that Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) elections will be held on the 8th October. Since then a number of prominent Guyanese are calling on stake holders in Berbice to put the cricket first and elect someone who has the game at heart and can put Berbice cricket back to the days of yore.

The name Hilbert Foster CEO and founder of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club has been on the front burner as the man to do the job. A number of persons are calling on Foster to throw his hat into the ring. One such person making the call is Prominent Businessman and Regional Chairman of the East Berbice Corentyne, Region 6 David Armogan.

In an interview Mr. Armogan stated that, “I would like to call on Mr. Foster to heed the call of the many Berbicians and Guyanese to take up the mantle and vie for the presidency of the BCB.”

According to Armogan, “Foster is well learned and is an imminently qualified and hardworking sports administrator who has worked selflessly over the years for the good of others. He is someone that has Berbice and Guyana cricket at heart. He has demonstrated this by over the years mobilizing the youths from the Port Mourant, Rose Hall Town areas and converted them into one of the better cricket teams in Berbice and Guyana. Foster is also a no nonsense person who would stand up for Berbice cricket in particular and Guyana cricket in general.”

He further stated that, “When Anil Beharry was president of the BCB, he did a good job. But since his resignation, Berbice Cricket has taken a nose dive and on a steady decline. There is need for a strong administrator with good leadership to bring it back.”

Armogan, a former Human Resources Manager with a Master Degree, is considered as one of the better Regional Chairmen around. He was also a competent cricketer during his days. He recalled when Cricket used to be played every weekend with more than 100 teams vying for supremacy in all corners in the county.

The affluent leader, who is also a senior and long serving member of the Berbice Chamber and Rotary Club fraternity in Guyana, stated that -”Foster is a well respected and admired person and has the ability, know-how, skills and contact to help Berbice and Guyana Cricket back on its feet.”

Foster track record speaks for itself, according to Armogan. Foster’s involvement in cricket began in 1990, when at a young age, he founded the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTYSC). From then to now his involvement and achievement in Cricket, Sports, Education and Community activities have been voluminous. During that time he served in numerous capacities on the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and other organisations.

His service as Chairman of the BBC Special Events Committee from 2008 to 2014 was remarkable. During that time the BCB held a number of highly successful anniversary awards ceremonies including the 70th and 75th Anniversary celebrations. The BCB also published seven annual magazines including the 75th Anniversary Special Edition. Hosted television programmes, Annual Award Ceremony, Berbice Hall of Fame, Cricket Academy, All Time Cricket XI, Cricket Educational Posters, Tribute to Retired Cricketers, Tribute to Heroes, Inter-county Cap System, Senior Players Charity Programme, and Tribute to Grounds men and MVP Inter-county programmes among others.

Also during that time, over $20M in cash and materials were raised for the BCB which also hosted over 50 cricket tournaments.

At the RHTYSC he successfully implemented over 8,000 programmes and moved the club from a cricket entity to a successful youth and sports club and NGO. The Club has also managed and organised over 50 cricket tournaments and numerous programmes on social ills among others. Hundreds of players have been turned out by the club, both males and females and gone on to represent Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies at both the Junior and Senior levels.

Among those wearing West Indies colours are Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings and Esuan Crandon. It is the only club in Guyana with a female cricket programme.

The club has also won a Medal of Service (MS) award and the Guyana Cricket Club of the Year award five times.

As such, Armogan is fully endorsing Foster for the presidency of the BCB and is calling on all the clubs in Berbice to support the call for Foster to contest the Presidency and help cricket in Berbice. (Samuel Whyte)