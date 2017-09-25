PPP Govt. did not alleviate the poverty of the poor in Region 6

Dear Editor,

Permit me to reply to Mr Jaipaul Suenarine’s letter captioned ‘Prime Minister’s Representative in Region 6 under fire’. I do feel that I need to dissect his letter piece by piece so that his ulterior motives can be highlighted. This man began well in the first paragraph but thereafter he descended into mere diatribe and drivel which is quite unbecoming of a person who seems to be trying to impress his readers that he is on a quest for his Region’s development.

He spent most of his letter attacking me personally but in the end the question is what has he gained? Has he proven his intelligence? His personal attack is understandable since he exposes his low intelligence level and his penchant to suck to his masters but I will not dwell on that any further.

I must remind Mr.Suenarine that the vicious circle of poverty that he mentioned has always been there. The poor will always get poorer in Region 6 since the PPP wants it that way. They have given us the Skeldon ‘white elephant’, they have pauperized Guysuco, they have impoverished the workers by not finding the correct solutions to Guysuco’s problems, they were only interested in getting kickbacks and drawbacks from each and every contract and they never brought any real development to the Region.

If it was not for the Private Sector Region 6 would have fallen a long time ago. It is because of the sacrifice and commitment of enterprising and hardworking individuals like the individual he mentioned that Region 6 keeps going. Why have many PPP members and supporters moved to the AFC?

He was correct when he admitted that ‘there is poor management of infrastructural works, poor management of D & I works, poor representation from both NDC and RDC Councilors and sheer politicking’. All of these were highlighted by me and others numerous times in the Press. Also in my whatsapp group which I have created called “Issues & Ideas for Berbice” where others participate and whose objective is to foster social and economic development in Berbice. I wish to ask this man a few simple questions: Who runs and controls the NDC and RDC in Region 6?

Why would the NDCs councilors take instructions from political party members whose objectives are to stifle progress? Why are only ‘political’ twists taken at these meetings? This is ‘sheer politicking’. It’s all about the political mileage to be gained.

I would like for Mr. Suenarine to tell me how many workers have lost their jobs at Rose Hall and Skeldon? Not one. In fact there is a shortage of workers at these estates and even at Albion. So it is hard to see how this has affected vendors at Rose Hall and Port Mourant markets. This man has an overactive imagination. Why is this man keep on talking about closure? Rose hall is to be merged and Skeldon privatized. Please can someone spell it out for these ‘brilliant minds’?

I have simply stated facts in my letter and gave supporting evidences and statistic to support my argument but Mr.Suenarine has failed miserable to do the same. The only number he has submitted is the ‘6’ found in ‘Region 6’. His letter is empty and void. Since the PM’s office was established at Port Mourant we have received over 1,859 complaints which we have investigated and forwarded to the relevant government agencies in the region and the subject ministries such as NDCs, GPL, GWI, NIS, the agriculture sector( rice farmers, cattle farmers, cash crop farmers), social problems, crimes, etc.

I also attended some NDC meetings are anti-developmental. I must add that over 90% of these complaints came from strongholds of the PPP but my office sees beyond religion, race and party affiliation. We are a Government for all peoples.I have visited many farmers during the last flood and I have been engaging the relevant authorities to alleviate the plight of these people. For your information I’m a Guyanese. I have a commitment to these farmers and to understand their problems and the problems of Guysuco you do not need to be a ‘rocket scientist’ or have an MBA. Even the average cane-cutter knows what is happening but is being brainwashed by so called Politician and GAWU.

In trying to link me as the facilitator for the privatization of Skeldon and linking me to one of the Companies who have shown an expression of interest to purchase it shows the many assumptions that Mr.Suenarine is willing to make himself newsworthy. This is not unlike his mentor, the man who wants to be a third-term President of Guyana. This is ‘power drunk’ sir. I am a humble man who wants the best for his fellowmen and my needs are satisfied and my wants are few.

My office has been fulfilling a vitally important function in this Region and you know it. You know what? I enjoy people chasing me since to do that they have to follow me.

GobinHarbhajan

Regional Representative- Office of the Prime Minister

Regional Democratic Councilor Region 6