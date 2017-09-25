Petroleum law sets limit of 60 oil blocks per company

Latest update September 26th, 2017 12:59 AM
But PPP gave ExxonMobil 10 times that number – Ram
According to Guyana’s laws, companies are to be awarded 60 oil blocks. But under the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), USA oil giant, ExxonMobil was granted approximately 10 times the amount. This was unearthed recently by Chartered Accountant, Chris Ram.
In his recent writings, the lawyer noted that it was on June 14, 1999 that a Petroleum Agreement and Prospecting Licence was signed by former President Janet Jagan granting approximately 600 blocks.
Ram noted that this was an obvious error by the then PPP/C Government.
He said, “In the first place, Janet Jagan granted the company a Prospecting Licence over approximately six hundred blocks when the law sets a limit of 60 blocks, except where special reasons exist for a larger number.”
The Chartered Accountant stressed that it would not be easy to justify an excess of nine times.
He also stated that those who granted such an excess should be called upon to explain to the nation what were the special circumstances under which it was granted.
Sep 26, 2017Port Kaituma of Region One and Parima of Region Seven captured the male and female football titles respectively when the Indigenous Heritage Games concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club....
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
Sep 26, 2017
There is no question in my mind; David Granger is going to end his first term without any serious confrontation with at least... more
The international community must be wary of Guyana. Ever since 1989, the international community has been engaged in promoting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The Writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]