NGO strives to reduce suicide in Guyana

An organization that is bent on decreasing the alarming rates of suicide in Guyana has collaborated with the Ministry of Social Protection to move Guyana from being labeled as one of the countries with the highest rates of suicide in the World.

‘The Hope is Rising’, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection, launched a concert which will be held at the National Stadium on November 3rd, 2017. The event was launched last evening at the Regency Hotel. The concert is expected to include performances from popular local and international gospel artistes.

It is promised to be not only one with a difference, but one which will transform lives.

It was organized by Christians in Guyana who have recognized the need for an intervention and cooperation between the church and the government to eliminate suicide.

An official from the NGO, Melissa Davy said, “We are going to be having the Travis Greene celebration of Life Concert. This is actually the launch of the activity. We have many stakeholders here; we have pastors, businessmen and women, persons from all parts of society are here today. A lot of them are very influential people. This organization is non-profit, and all of us who are in the organization actually have our own jobs or businesses, but we work together to reduce poverty through job creation, which will eventually reduce suicide and violence. We are working in partnership with the Ministry of Social Protection, they have come onboard and are supporting.

“The organization has realized that there are a number of people in society who are hurting and in despair and might feel hopeless, but we are here to help those people and to encourage them to use their skills to become a more productive person and in the process minimizing not only poverty, but suicide.”

Persons attending the concert at the National Stadium can expect performances from international artiste, Travis Greene and his band, Saiku; Sherwin Gardener, Samuel Medas, Cherlyn Melony, Cassandra Keise, Kester Deane and several other artistes.

The Hope is Rising is a NGO which was established in April of this year and is an arm of the Philia Foundation, which has been in existence since 2008. It is a ‘faith based organization’ that works along with various churches, the government and the public sector. The aim of the institution is to cooperate with other institutions with the intent of eradicating poverty and suicide in Guyana through the creation of jobs. It is led by Pastor Joseph Persaud.

In previous ventures, the association was able to provide jobs through Qualfon and the Ministry of Social Protection, who implemented a ‘job bank’ to help persons find a job that matches their qualifications.