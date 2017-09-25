GCB/CGI 3-Day Franchise League…Ali-Mohamed’s 53 fail to save East Bank

– Smith and Khan share 9 wickets for L/Corentyne

A 45-ball 53 from National U-19 Captain Renaldo Ali-Mohammed failed to save East Bank from a crushing 116 runs defeat against Lower Corentyne on the rain affected final day of the GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League fourth round game at the Young Warriors Ground in Cumberland yesterday.

Set 289 to win, East Bank resumed on 43-5 and were bowled out for 173 inside a session after there was no action in the entire first session due to early morning rain and seepage under the covers.

Ali Mohammed stroked six fours and three sixes and added 85 with left hander Ershad Ali whose 39 included four fours and two sixes after the overnight pair of Sherfane Rutherford (36) and Mark Robe (23) had featured in an 37-run sixth wicket stand.

Pacer Nial Smith removed the first batsmen on Saturday to finish with 5-27, while left-arm spinner Kassim Khan took 4-59 as the victory was completed at 14:00hrs yesterday.

Robe top edged a hook at Smith over the Keeper’s head for four, while the usually pugnacious Rutherford tempered his natural aggression on a slow track and sluggish outfield at the small ground and demonstrated good temperament.

In a battle of attrition between bat and ball Rutherford looked determined to play a long innings as the sun returned in all its glory and watched by a handful of spectators, which included the Secretary of the GCB Anand Sanasie, the left-handed teenager who played a single First-Class game this year at Providence, lofted Khan into the bushes behind the sightscreen to break the shackles.

Robe also batted with a level head and cover drove Kelvon Anderson for four, while Rutherford lofted Khan back over his head for six and pounded him past cover for four in the same over.

But with the partnership beginning to frustrate the home side, Robe played an impetuous shot off Khan and was taken at mid-on at 66-6 before Rutherford pushed forward to left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and seemed unlucky to be adjudged caught at short leg at 81-7.

At this point the hosts must have been harbouring thoughts of dismissing East Bank below 100 but Ali-Mohammed and Ali had other ideas and shared in an entertaining partnership on the small round with a slow outfield.

Mohammed soon reached his 50 but did not last long after that and was removed by Khan at 166-8, while Khan also got rid of Darshan Persaud for a duck without addition to the score. Ali was last out as Khan wrapped up the innings.

The fifth round is scheduled for Friday with four matches. (Story and photos by Sean Devers)