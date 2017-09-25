Gaming Authority has every right to ensure the integrity of individuals seeking casino licenses

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

Nigel Hinds, the auditor of Sleep-In International and Casino Inc., recently wrote a letter expressing disgust over the manner in which he claimed Clifton Bacchus is being treated in his attempt to “make his dream a reality.”

Hinds’ letter of almost 1000 words reflected some of the information being required of the hotel from the Gaming Authority. He essentially said that the Gaming Authority is frustrating the application process and his overstepping its authority in some of the requirements.

That entire letter can be read following this link: https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2017/09/24/the-casino-license-application-of-sleep-in-international-hotel/.

Subsequent to the publication of the letter in yesterday’s newspaper, Kaieteur News contacted the Chairman of the Gaming Authority, Roysdale Forde.

Forde refused to comment on the letter in its entirety. He said, “The authority will not be responding to the content of the letter, if they (Sleep-In) want to make this application process public they can but we will not.”

However, Forde was keen to note that, “no amount of media publicity and sensationalism will throw us off our mandate and that is to ensure that those who are granted license fulfill all necessary requirements.” He stressed that the Authority is required by law to fulfill its mandate.

Forde said, “The one thing I will say is that there is no attempt to frustrate the process.”

The Guyana Constitution dictates that any company that is to be granted a casino license must be deemed wholly “fit and proper.”

In making sure companies are fit and proper, it would be incumbent on the Authority to make sure that the principals of the applying company are also fit and proper.

Hinds is peeved over the fact that the Gaming Authority issued a letter dated August 3, 2017, addressed to Sleep Inn International Casino and Hotel Inc., and another letter dated August 21, 2017, requesting seven years of Individual Income Tax Returns of the Directors and Shareholders.

There was also a request for seven years of tax returns for Sleep-In International Hotel and Casino Inc. Hinds said that this request should not have been made simply because the casino licence application clearly stated and showed the certificate that Sleep Inn International Hotel and Casino was incorporated in 2015.

Hinds said, “We learnt during the week ending September 23, 2017, from a pillar of the mainstream media that the Government of Guyana is seeking casino partners for the Marriott. I do wonder whether these partners will be asked to provide their Individual Income Tax Returns and whether this absurd request for Individual Income Tax returns extends to all investors – local and overseas.”

He continued, “Mr. Bacchus is a Guyanese who has supported all and sundry; be they from the red party or the green party. It seems that Mr. Bacchus dream is being made impossible to achieve; frustrated by unauthorized, unmerited or ridiculous requests. Some of these requests are not covered by the Gaming Authority Act.”

Hinds also noted that Bacchus’ personal Income Tax returns are requested.

“It seems to me that the Board of the Gaming Authority has acted beyond the remit of the Gaming Authority Act. My understanding of tax law is that only GRA has right of access to an individual’s tax return or same can be provided based on a request sanctioned by the President of Guyana.

I appeal to President Granger to put an end to the tortuous and seemingly malicious process…”

Hinds made note of the fact that the government of Guyana under former President Donald Ramotar signed off on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a hotel and casino. He said that this was followed by Go-invest, Guyana Revenue Authority, the Ministry of Finance under former President Ramotar and President Granger approving and granting duty and tax-free imports for the hotel and casino.

“Our Government officials must include all Guyanese in their mission to serve and provide the good life.”