Be masters of your own destiny, Minister Jordan tells Lindeners

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday urged Lindeners to be masters and mistresses of their own destiny, during a meeting at the New Silver City Secondary School.

“You must not depend on others for your destiny-as much as possible be masters of your own destiny,” the Minister exhorted.

Minister Jordan also admonished residents not to

let “the fire that is burning inside them” to go out.

He spoke of discipline and its importance in achieving one’s goals.

He was at the time speaking to residents at a Town Hall style meeting at the New Silver City Secondary School.

Also in attendance were Minister of Communities Valerie Adams Yearwood, Region Ten Party Chair Sandra Adams, APNU Parlimentarians Audwin Rutherford and Jermaine Figuiera, among other important stakeholders.

The Ministers spoke on various issues of interest to Lindeners, including developmental matters, entrepreneurship and challenges in the housing sector.

He encouraged Lindeners to build a career “where you’re the boss.”

Reflecting on the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN,) a programme he said was dear to his heart, the Minister said that he was saddened by certain developments at the entity, which has been supported by Government over the last three years with “new money.”

Jordan said that based on the results of a recent audit, it became obvious that there was abuse of the fund which was intended to support more entrepreneurship.

“LEN is a programme that should have led to that entrepreneurial spirit, that I am talking about, instead there was quite a bit of abuse of the fund, and so we had to do some restructuring and hopefully the fund will be geared and the lending, towards achieving the objectives that we want.”

The Minister said that LEN must be a revolving fund.

Minister of Communities Valerie Adams Yearwood highlighted some of the things that her Ministry has been able to achieve, including the allocating of all thirty house lots that were available when she took up office. The Minister said that all the lots were allocated during her first week in Office.

She said she has since allocated three hundred house lots in Linden.

Land was recently cleared in Amelia’s Ward for sixty houses; including thirty flats and thirty on stilts Adams said, noting that the previous plan to build duplexes in Linden has been changed, as some people were not in support.

The Minister also highlighted several challenges facing the house lot allocation process, including squatting on lands that were allocated to others, farmers occupying house lots, and a huge sandpit in the middle of land allocated for house lots. The land with the sand pit had to be abandoned, Minister Adams Yearwood said.

She disclosed that those persons found squatting on lands allocated to others will have to pay a penalty.

At the end of the presentations, Lindeners were afforded the opportunity to ask questions on whatever was bothering them.

Some of the questions related to the awarding of contracts to outsiders, development for young people and the issue of the Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge among other things.