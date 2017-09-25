Allegations of sexual assault against city officer Rank allegedly failed to enter report into diary

Preliminary findings into the allegations of sexual assault surrounding one member of the City Constabulary Unit, are likely to result in disciplinary action against a rank for neglect of duty.

City Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green had ordered a probe into reports that a male juvenile was forced to perform a sex act on a City Constabulary rank, who had picked him up for wandering.

The incident allegedly occurred on August 22, last, in the Enquiries Office of the City Constabulary, located at Regent Street.

The report is said to have been filed by another rank of the Unit who reportedly witnessed the incident. He provided a statement, the following day. The matter was under investigation by the legal affairs committee of the Georgetown Mayor and Councillors.

However, investigations into the incident have since revealed that there was neglect of duty on the part by an officer who failed to make an entry of what he witnessed in the station diary of the City Constabulary Office.

Kaieteur News understands that the matter reached the level of the city administration after a rank on duty witnessed another officer engage in a sexual act with 16 year old male.

According to information received by this newspaper, the rank accused of committing the act had taken the boy to an area identified as a court section before engaging the sexual act.

The victim is said to have supplied a statement to the constabulary which detailed he was lying on the prisoner’s bench when the officer woke him and told him to lie in a different direction.

He said that the officer later returned and told him to stand at the door near the washroom and later instructed that he wanted him to engage in sexual intercourse.

The teen reportedly resisted for a while, but was later forced to commit the act. He said that the ordeal lasted five minutes afterwards he said another officer came up to him and began to scold him.

But investigations revealed that although the rank scolded the teen for engaging in the act, there was a breach of protocol by members of the constabulary in dealing with the matter.

The Mayor and City Council is expected to deliberate on findings and recommendations of the Legal Affairs Committee at full Council meeting scheduled for this week.

The investigation was launched following a satirical ‘Dem Boys Seh’ column published by the Kaieteur News, last Sunday.

Mayor Chase-Green said she was informed about the allegation about two weeks ago and immediately ordered the Chief Constable to investigate and submit a report to her.

But she said that two weeks passed without her receiving a report. However, after last Sunday’s ‘Dem Boy Seh’ column, Chase-Green said she again ordered the Chief Constable to submit a report.

In the meantime, Kaieteur News understands that the accused Lance Corporal, who was investigated for a similar allegation about a year ago, remains on the job.

The sordid events of August 22, last, occurred at around 03.00 hrs, while some ranks, who were in another room reportedly heard unusual sounds in the Enquiries Office.

One individual reportedly peered over a wall and saw the juvenile performing a sex act on a Lance Corporal, whom he identified.

Afterwards, the Lance Corporal allegedly went to the washroom area where he reportedly disposed of the used condom.

A report was subsequently made on August 24, last, to the administration of the City Constabulary.

The City Mayor confirmed that the same Lance Corporal was previously accused of a similar sexual allegation with a juvenile. She said that this was investigated by the police, but stated that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) indicated that there was insufficient evidence to lay charges.

Kaieteur News understands that a financial settlement was reached between the alleged victim and the accused. Some sources have suggested that the accused rank is being shielded by some senior individuals at City Hall.