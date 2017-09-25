Adams century hands Essequibo three-wkt win over Georgetown

A well-crafted century by Ricardo Adams handed Essequibo a three-wicket victory over Georgetown when the fourth round of the Cricket Guyana Inc. Jaguars three-day franchise league concluded yesterday at Tuschen.

Resuming on their overnight score of 155-5 in pursuit of 193, Essequibo attained victory in the first session which was delayed due to rain for the loss of seven wickets. Ricardo Adams and Mark Williams began on 95 and 34 respectively and Adams calmly reached his triple figure mark with a single off Christopher Barnwell. However, Barnwell removed Williams for 43 and Vijay Surujpaul (08). But Adams kept his composure to see his team home, smashing Ramaal Lewis for consecutive sixes to ensure Essequibo remain at the top of the point’s standings.

Earlier, Essequibo lost Kevon Boodie (05), Parmesh Parsotam (00), Kemol Savory (07), Keemo Paul (03) and Chaitram Persaud (00) to be reduced to 40-5, but the left-handed Adams batted with much maturity and along with Williams took their team within sights of victory. Adams was untroubled as he mixed aggression with defence, hitting five fours and eleven sixes in his unbeaten 116; Essequibo ended on 194-7. Barnwell claimed 6-48.

Scores: Georgetown 117 and 245, Essequibo 170 and 194-3.

At Port Mourant Community Centre ground, West Demerara resuming on their overnight score of 59 for 1, asked by Upper Corentyne to follow on through to a first innings deficit of 184. West Demerara set about their task in a professional manner reaching 371 for 5 from 116.1 overs when the two captains decided to call off play. Akshaya Persaud made a superb unbeaten 151, Raymon Reifer a brilliant 88 and Romario Shepherd a solid 61. Bowling for Upper Corentyne, Clinton Pestano, Dimitri Cameron, Shawn Perreira and Rajiv Ivan each took a wicket.

At the Bush Lot ground, in West Berbice, West Berbice recorded their first win of the this year’s GCB/ Jaguars 3 Days League, when they defeated East Coast Demerara by 3 wickets.

West Berbice, resuming on their overnight score of 27 without loss and needing a further 261 for victory from a minimum of 100 overs, reached 281 for 7 from 80 overs.

Young batting sensation, Shimron Hetymer slammed 114 from just 121 balls, a knock which included 7 fours and 5 sixes. Raffel Estraido 55, Avishkar Sewkarran 35 and Gudakesh Motie 26 offered support.

Bowling East Coast Demerara, Royston Simon took 2 for 19, Amir Khan 2 for 63, Bhaskar Yadram 2 for 80 and Cordel Mars 1 for 24. West Berbice won by 3 wickets.