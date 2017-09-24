Woman allegedly burns ex-partner’s home over child support

A Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) woman has been arrested after she reportedly set her estranged partner’s home on fire around 05:30 hrs yesterday. He had reportedly refused to give her the money he owed to her for child support.

The suspect is 39-year-old security guard, Carol Grant, a mother of five of Lot 402 Mathew Street, Kaneville.

She and the victim, 48-year-old Mark Kingston, also a security guard, share the same Kaneville address.

Kingston lived in a shack at the back of the yard while the woman and her five children reside in a small shop that was converted into a shack at the front of the property.

According to information received, the suspect went to her estrange partner’s home around 05:00 hrs yesterday to ask him for money to buy food for his children. An argument ensued when Kingston refused and chased her out his home.

The police said that Kingston reported that he was in his bed sleeping when Grant entered the shack through an unlocked door and began to argue with him over children support.

According to the police report, during the argument she reportedly began pouring kerosene on him—this caused him to walk out of the house to prevent an issue. About half hour later, he returned home and found his clothes on the street.

The police further revealed that Kingston allegedly picked up his clothes, placed it on his step and went to the washroom. Reports are that when the suspect realized that he was back home, she went to the back and continued the argument after which the victim left his home for a second time.

While about four hundred meters away from his home, he was informed by a passerby that his home was on fire. Kingston reported the matter and the suspect was arrested and placed in custody. However, she is claiming that it was her estranged husband who burnt the house.

When this newspaper visited the woman’s home yesterday, her daughter, Bonita Grant, said that she witnessed her step-father lighting a match stick and flinging it on the bed.

According to Grant, her mother got up from her bed yesterday and told her that she was going over to Kingston’s home to ask for the child support money since his little daughter was hungry.

“After she went over, we hear she hollering and me and my brother run over and we see he chucking her and then he go in the room and take a match and light the mattress,” the woman related.

She further noted that her step-father then walked out of the yard. A police source said that Kingston and Grant are being questioned.