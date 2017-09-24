The Truth About Ghana

By Lloyd H. Marshall

I refer to the Kaieteur News Editorial of Saturday September 16, last, under the caption “Delusion Over Oil ” The editorial related the dire conditions which exist in Ghana despite the production of oil.

“Today, Ghana remains poor, its roads are full of potholes, blackouts are constant, jobs are scarce and poverty is rampant. The country is bankrupt and bribery and corruption have ruined its development.”

Now, I am neither a politician nor an economist but I can write and talk about what I have seen and what I know. During the months of September and October 2016, I visited three African countries — Kenya in East Africa, South Africa and Ghana in West Africa. The obvious development of these three countries was noteworthy. However, I will confine my remarks to what I have seen and learnt in Ghana because this was the country which was criticised.

Ghana, which attained its independence from Great Britain in March 1957, is a country with a population of 28 million. Its land area is 235,533 sq.km. / 92,098 sq. miles. The capital city of Accra has an excellent roadway system which is obviously well maintained.

However, the vast network of hinterland roads is what is most remarkable. These roads, even in remote areas, are all well paved and equipped with markings, signs and safety guard rails where necessary. Ghana Land Tours, a reputable and professional organisation provided my transportation to the hinterland regions.

From cities to towns, from towns to townships , from townships to villages, from villages to settlements, all along the route, the interconnect of good roads was most pleasing.

The long hours spent in travelling were not wearisome and one could relax and enjoy the scenic beauty of the interior of Ghana. I travelled on smooth roads from the Greater Accra Region to Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, through towns of the Central Region and to Kakum National Park, through the Eastern Region to the city of Kumasi, through sections of the Ashanti Region and to the Volta Region.

In the Volta Region, I visited the Akosombo Hydro Electric Project. For this project, the Volta River which is the longest river in Ghana was dammed and this created the largest man-made lake in the world. The lake covers 3.6 per cent of Ghana’s land area.

This Hydro Project provides the whole of Ghana with a reliable, continuous and inexpensive supply of electricity. Ghana now supplies its landlocked neighbour to the East, Togo, with inexpensive electricity.

Ghana is a highly literate nation, with much attention being devoted to education. The University of Ghana has campuses not only in Accra but also in several regions. I visited the Expansive Kamusi Campus and it was like a small city within the city.

The Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI) was commissioned in May 2012 and in July 2017, the Institute launched its first satellite into space. This satellite will be used to monitor Ghana’s coastline and regions and for mapping purposes. It will also build capacity in space, science and technology.

The disparaging statement about Ghana’s roads and electricity supply is false. The truth is that which is consistent with fact and reality.