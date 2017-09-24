Suspected child killer attacked, sexually abused several boys

With the heinous rape/murder of 13-year-old Leonard Archibald, horror stories of similar attacks on other young boys by his depraved killer are now coming to light.

Residents have revealed that the suspect, a fisherman from Sisters Village, Berbice, had attempted to commit similar acts on several young men and teens from various villages along East Bank Berbice.

During a visit back to the area, several of the victims told the harrowing tales of how they were abducted, abused and sodomised by the same man.

One of his first victims, now 23, stated that he was just 12 when he was attacked while on his was out from the Sisters Village backlands.

“He grab meh and carry me till aback at Sisters and he hang meh pon ah tree and he lash meh cross meh jaw.”

The young man, who is now a father of two, relayed that he ran as fast as he could to his parents’ house after he managed to free himself. He was then taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The matter was reported to the Sisters Village Police Station, he said, but the matter “duck down”.

He claimed that the parents of his attacker offered a financial compensation to his parents, which they accepted.

A 15-year-old also told this publication that he was home alone when the same fisherman walked into the yard and began to pursue him.

“He come by me and run me up the step but me bin done reach in the house and lock the door but he binna try fuh haul the window and same time me holla fuh meh neighbor and he come over and the man run downstairs and get away”.

He stated that the incident took place in July and was reported to the Sisters Police Station. He was reportedly told by the ranks at that time to “come back if he try fuh do it again”.

Another resident who was also allegedly attacked stated that “(the killer) is wicked. He also tried to attack me in my own house five years ago but I didn’t want it. He was touching me all over and I started to shout and chase he out.”

The victim suggested that the suspect may have been “getting off” because of contacts he has with an individual in the police force.

And an 18-year-old told this publication that he too narrowly escaped death two years ago after he was abducted, tied up and dumped in the suspect’s fishing boat.

“I went about two village from hay when I see he on the road and he stop me and ask me fuh help he put he spray can in he fishing boat.

“I go, then he hold on pon ma hand and tell me if I holla he gon kill meh and throw meh in the boat and push way the boat.”

He added that the bicycle he was riding was left on the public road and the suspect left him to retrieve it, it was then that he grasped the opportunity to escape by jumping out of the boat and swimming to shore.

He ran for his safety he said, leaving his bicycle behind. The young man stated that when he eventually reached home, three villages from where he was abducted, he relayed to his mother what had transpired and they both visited the Sisters Police Station.

The matter was reported but the suspect went into hiding for nearly a month. With the police showing “little interest” in capturing the suspect, they decided to drop the matter.

Just two months ago, the fisherman struck again, this time attacking a 19-year-old while he was fishing at Highbury Village.

“I was fishing and he attack me and hold me down, he pull down my pants and was about to pull down he own but somebody was passing same time and he run away.” The young man stated that he never reported the matter because he feared that nothing would be done by the police and he would be a victim of stigmatization.

Residents and the victims who were brave enough to speak out are hoping that the suspect will face the full penalty and remain incarcerated for a very long time. Many were relieved that he was finally arrested and placed behind bars.