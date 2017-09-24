MMP Foundation for Excellence: Realizing the academic potentials of Berbice students

By Feona Morrison

It has been said that anyone can achieve what he sets out to do, of course, with support from family and friends and even the community; as the popular proverb says, “It takes a whole village to raise a child.”

With that being said, the recently founded Mohabir Mookoorchand Persaud (MMP) Foundation for Excellence, a Non-Profit Organization, is committed to helping secondary school students in Berbice realize their full potential and mindsets of excellence which will development them into productive citizens.

The MMP foundation, which is headed by Mohabir Mookoorchand Persaud, was officially launched on October 17, 2016 at the JC Chandisingh Secondary School in Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.

It was at that ceremony that the NGO issued its first scholarship and awarded 10 students with certificates of commitment to receive financial assistance for their Caribbean Secondary Examinations Council (CSEC) next year. This means that the examinations fees for the recipients will be paid by the NGO.

The foundation also extended its help to students from other schools in the region including Corentyne Comprehensive High, Lower Corentyne Secondary and Port Mourant Secondary Schools. Mookoorchand, who resides overseas, is a former student of the JC Chandisingh Secondary School.

He said, “The foundation, under the theme, ‘One Child can change the World with an Education’ is my way of giving back to the community, to the school I attended as my teachers and family saw potential in me and were able to help me excel in my exams.”

But as a young boy attending high school, Mookoorchand experienced hardship as his family struggled along the way to send him to school. All of this, necessary to say, those years helped steer him towards success.

Determined to provide for his family and those facing difficult times in his homeland, Mookoorchand worked two jobs to realize this goal, while battling a limited sleep cycle.

“And to those individuals out there who might lose hope when faced with difficult circumstances, I would like to say to them that no struggle is too great for you to overcome. If you are willing to work hard and make the relevant sacrifices,” the founder advised.

In August, the MMP foundation held it second largest back to school drive during which students from various secondary schools across the region were given necessary school supplies, traveling and internet allowances. Also, 41 Certificates of Commitment were issued to students which mean that their CSEC fees for 2018 will be paid.

According to Mookoorchand, “Students with the desire to strive for excellence and desirous of obtaining a scholarship are required to submit a letter to the MMP Foundation stating their circumstances and must maintain a grade of 65% to be considered.”

The back to school drive was intended to coincide with the foundation’s first anniversary which will be observed next month, since Mookoorchand’s time in Guyana is limited.

However, in addition, a “Feeding Programme” will be carried out where meals will be provided for needy students during its anniversary month.

The founder hopes that with this endeavour, students will be empowered to realize their full potential to be able to surpass all goals they have set for themselves and make meaningful contributions to society.

Although the foundation is in its early stage with emphasis being placed on children in Berbice, Mookoorchand disclosed, “Over the next five years, it is my objective that the foundation can reach out to students in need of help throughout Guyana provided that the prerequisites are met.”

He continued, “Financial assistance is not provided for students at the tertiary level as it is possible for students to matriculate themselves after completing secondary education by incorporating part time/full time studies alongside available jobs. Thus, the priority lies in reducing school dropouts and providing a platform for high school students that they can build on in the future.”

Currently, the MMP foundation, a fast growing NGO, has not been able to reach out to businesses for support, since funding for all activities is undertaken by the founder.

Mookoorchand strongly believes that education can empower students to break the chains of poverty.

He emphasized that if we choose to sit back and deny those currently living in poverty the opportunity to be emancipated, then the cycle of their struggles will continue.

“It is being said that the World’s top 100 billionaires can end world poverty four times over but that cannot happen in a matter of days, weeks or months. It will take years to achieve and a lot of provisions must be place for this to happen with ample influence from governments.

So by arming our young people with education, we are taking that first step towards ending poverty.”