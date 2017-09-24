Jagdeo loses temper with KN over request for information

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, is peeved at the fact that Kaieteur News requested of him, some facts to support his allegations that several members of the APNU+AFC are corrupt.

Jagdeo, at a recent press conference, told the media that a few members of the Alliance For Change (AFC) are going about oil blocks in a scheme of corruption. He said that the members are looking to get the blocks from Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, at a cheap price and sell them for way more on the world market.

This scheme of course, bears great resemblance to the Pradoville Two scheme which Jagdeo initiated during his time in office.

Even though AFC leaders rejected Jagdeo’s claims, the former President repeated the allegation at his most recent press conference.

Also, Jagdeo insinuated that some Ministers of the APNU+AFC government have already stashed money in jurisdictions like Dominican Republic and the Cayman Islands. He said, “I was speaking about the unwillingness of this government to hire an international firm to trace assets of former government officials and current ones when we called for it after they made allegations that we took money and stash it abroad…You would be surprised at the findings.”

But Jagdeo is refusing to provide names or any other information to back up his allegations.

In fact, when asked to do so, the Opposition Leader said that he does not have to provide information. He became upset with the Kaieteur News reporter that asked him for the facts to support his statements.

Jagdeo said, “The obligation for providing information must not shift now to the Opposition…I do not want to get into that.”

Jagdeo continued, “All you have to do is ask Trotman if there are blocks available. If he says yes, then call Patterson and ask him, ‘Why did you tell us that there are no available blocks?’ Then ask Trotman how many applications he received and how many are from locally incorporated groups and it could lead you…That’s my position.”

When Kaieteur News sought further clarification, Jagdeo said, “Listen, I have just pointed out that we have a minister of the government who lied about the availability of the blocks. Is that not big enough news for this country?

“So the story cannot be about Jagdeo now refusing to submit information. This is clever; that is where Kaieteur News wants to take it; So Jagdeo suddenly didn’t give some information about who is corrupt. It is your job. Kaieteur News used to accuse us of corruption. They continue to do so without any evidence. You go and ask Patterson about it.”

Jagdeo continued, “Why are you not asking them? That is where the issue should be. Don’t ask me about nothing. There is ample evidence of corruption and you do not go after that but now you asking me to say who (in the government) is going after what? If you ask me, almost all of them are on the hustle.”