IDB did not fund feasibility study for new Dem. Bridge – Minister David Patterson

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure last evening corrected itself that the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) did not fund the consultancy for a feasibility study for a new Demerara River crossing.

In a statement, the ministry said that it is retracting a statement issued on the evening of Thursday, September 21, 2017 in a press release.

“The original statement indicated that with funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Ministry advertised the Consultancy for Feasibility Study and Design for the new Demerara River Bridge. However, the Ministry wishes to state that the Consultancy was not funded by the IDB but rather by the Government of Guyana,” MPI said.

The ministry said that the mix-up arose since the IDB was funding the Feasibility Study and Design for the bridge across the Demerara River at Wismar, at about the same time.

“Please note that the other statements made in the press release remain the same and the Ministry stands by these. Furthermore, the Ministry wishes to apologise for any inconveniences the incorrect statement may have caused.”

The study, conducted by Dutch engineering firm, LievenseCSO, was released recently by the Government to the public.

However, the Opposition has written the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), which oversees state contracts, asking for an investigation into how the award was made.

The Opposition said that its investigations revealed that Lievense was not among 22 companies that made a bid for the consultancy. It was also said that there is no evidence that the tenders were ever cancelled.

MPI said that the shortlisted companies failed in the evaluation and that after engagements, the Dutch company was chosen, with the approval of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

LievenseCSO was awarded the consultancy for $146M.

The feasibility study recommended a new bridge be built linking Houston, East Bank Demerara, and Versailles, West Bank Demerara. The low-level bridge will consist of three lanes, include two flyover bridges over the pubic roads, and 11 kilometers of new roads to ensure that there congestion is eased.

The old bridge should be demolished after the new one is commissioned, it was recommended.