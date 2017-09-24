Latest update September 24th, 2017 12:59 AM

Guyana collaborates with T&T to promote tourism

Sep 24, 2017

Managing Director of Rainforest Tours, Frank Singh (male at right) flanked by the team from Los Exploradores

Regardless of the recent natural disasters experienced in the Caribbean, tour operators from Guyana and Trinidad have partnered to promote tourism in the region.
Los Exploradores, a team from Trinidad and Tobago, is working with the local Rainforest Tours, in Guyana. The partnership was organized to promote the two participating countries as eco-tourist attractions within the region.
The group is spearheaded by Dominic Guevara, and his wife, Elizabeth Guevara, of Trinidad. They will be staying in Guyana to experience the rich and diverse culture firsthand. It is in their hope to attract more tourists for their next visit.
Managing Director of Rainforest Tours, Frank Singh, clarified the reason behind the partnership.
He said, “We’re actually trying to see how the two companies can work together. It’s in the interest of eco-tourism. They are actually trying to see the product we have for the overland trip to Kaieteur. We have to have a look at it and in and in the future now we will be sending people to Guyana to do hikes into the Kaieteur and vice versa.”
According to Dominic Guevara, this initiative provides a great opportunity for persons wishing to explore the region since most of the Caribbean islands have been battered by the hurricanes. He also said he always wanted to experience a hike to the Kaieteur Falls. Adrian Boodan, a journalist from the Trinidad Guardian will be part of the team going on the trip this time aroubnd. He opined that countries just like the two which have collaborated should promote themselves in countries such as Japan, Europe and North America through tourism markets.
Boodan said that the recent hurricanes would have resulted in the visiting population to become rather afraid and very much uncertain about ever visiting the region again. Although tourists are accustomed to visiting particular islands, he hopes that they would not let the experience frighten them away and keep them from all these countries have to offer.
“While Guyana may not have beaches, it still has richest source of eco-tourism in the entire region and I believe it is under-marketed,” said the journalist.
The team would have left Georgetown some time yesterday for the visit to the exciting Kaieteur Falls.

