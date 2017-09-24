GRA official shot during robbery

A 35-year-old official attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was shot during a robbery early yesterday as he was entering his home at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Ariel Benjamin was shot in his abdomen around 04:30 hrs yesterday. He is currently hospitalized at a city hospital.

According to reports, the 35-year-old of Lot 403 Cactus Street, West Ruimveldt entered his yard and as he was heading to his door, he was attacked by a lone perpetrator, who demanded his bag.

The suspect reportedly shot him and grabbed the bag before escaping. Benjamin was rushed to a private hospital where he remains hospitalized.

No one has been arrested.