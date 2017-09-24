GRA official shot during robbery

Latest update September 24th, 2017 12:59 AM
A 35-year-old official attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was shot during a robbery early yesterday as he was entering his home at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
Ariel Benjamin was shot in his abdomen around 04:30 hrs yesterday. He is currently hospitalized at a city hospital.
According to reports, the 35-year-old of Lot 403 Cactus Street, West Ruimveldt entered his yard and as he was heading to his door, he was attacked by a lone perpetrator, who demanded his bag.
The suspect reportedly shot him and grabbed the bag before escaping. Benjamin was rushed to a private hospital where he remains hospitalized.
No one has been arrested.
Sep 24, 2017Yamaha Caribs were finally able to field a team in the Bounty Farm Rugby 15s competition yesterday afternoon but the men dressed in yellow left the National Park Track and Field pitch in taters after...
Sep 24, 2017
Sep 24, 2017
Sep 24, 2017
Sep 24, 2017
Sep 24, 2017
I am annoyed at the whirlpool of news that is swirling around the Communication Officer in the Office of the President, Lloyda... more
Every parent in Guyana with teenage girls in school should ensure that these children are properly supervised when they go... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The Writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]