GCB/CGI 3-Day Franchise League… Lower Corentyne scent victory after Anderson, Clements, Smith shine

By Sean Devers in Berbice

A late afternoon burst from pacer Nial Smith and a 93-run fourth wicket stand between Kelvon Anderson and Devon Clements left Lower Corentyne scenting victory against East Bank at the end of the second day of their fourth round GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League at the Young Warriors ground in Cumberland yesterday.

East Bank resumed on 132 -8 and fell for 139 as Kassin Khan finished with 4-49 and Veerasammy Permaul had 3-39.

Lower Corentyne, with a slim lead of nine runs were spearheaded to 279 by 34-year-old Clements who fell three short of his century after batting for 186 minutes, facing 150 balls and four fours and two sixes.

He got excellent support from Anderson whose fluent 72 lasted 174 minutes, 140 balls and was decorated with six fours.

This was after Alex Algoo (36) and Wahid Edwards (37) had added 70 for the first wicket.

Off-spinner Ershad Ali (5-49) and pacer Keon Morris (3-36) bowled well for East Bank who were tottering on 43-5 after being set 289 as Smith ripped the heart out their batting in an incisive spell of 5-19 on a track which offered a bit more pace yesterday.

Scores: Lower Corentyne 148 & 279, East Bank 139 & 43-5.

After dismissing East Bank 12 minutes into day two the Hosts were off to a solid start as National U-19 batsman Algoo got off the mark with a boundary off Sherfane Rutherford in the first before Edwards took a liking to pacer Keon Morris; smashing him for six fours and a six.

With the partnership worth 70, Steven Jacobs got rid of Edwards, while 15 runs later Algoo was removed by left-arm spinner Totaram Bishun, but Anderson, who made 44 in the first innings, was joined by Seon Hetymer and the pair took the score to 117 before Hetymer (9) was dismissed by Ali and by Lunch the score was 123-3.

After the interval, Anderson whipped Rutherford for four and reached his 50 from 132 minutes from 109 balls with four fours, before Clements lofted Darshan Persaud for six to the delight of a small but vocal crowd.

After Clements reached his 50 from 122 minutes and 99 balls with two fours and two sixes, Anderson effortlessly lofted Bishun for six over long-on as he bowled too slowly on this track.

Anderson whipped Rutherford for four, while Clements lofted Bishun out of the ground.

Anderson rocked back and pulled his Guyana U-19 Captain Renaldo Ali-Mohammed for four before hitting a full toss from Ali to short mid-wicket to throw his wicket away when well set for a hundred with the score on 210-4.

Jason Sinclair pulled a long hop from Ali for four but then got one that bounced and did not turn from the off-spinner and gloved a catch to slip at 214-5 and when Ali, who bowled impressively, got rid of Hakeem Hinds (5), Clements was beginning to put his foot on the gas.

When Permaul (11) was LBW off of Morris at 257-7 Clement was in danger of running out of partners the two more batsmen fell cheaply and with last man Raun Johnson at the crease, Clements dumped Ali for a huge six to move to 97 but in trying to repeat the skied a catch to Jacobs at cover.

East Bank began their run chase in horrendous fashion as the Nial Smith show began.

The slimly built pacer, who is the son of Guyana’s most successful U-19 Coach Albert Smith, got rid of Sachin Singh (8), Romaine Muniram (0), Jacobs (5), night watchman Bishun (1) and Corwin Austin (0).

Mark Robe (13) and Rutherford who fought fire with fire and hooked a tired looking Smith for two fours and slapped him for another to end unbeaten on 12.

Today is the final day and East Bank needs another 246 with five wickets in hand.