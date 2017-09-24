DACA Phase-out in 6 months – Steps going forward…

Latest update September 24th, 2017 12:59 AM
By Attorney Gail Seeram
On September 5, 2017, the Trump administration announced the orderly phase out of the programme known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) that was initiated by President Obama.
Nearly 700,000 young immigrants who have no legal status in the U.S. benefit from DACA and have valid employment cards so they can work and attend college. All DACA recipients have no criminal history and are law abiding young immigrants who entered the U.S. under the age of 15. The Trump administration has indicated that he is willing to provide some protection to young immigrants but he wants Congress to pass a bill into law. To date, no such legislation has been successfully passed into law and that is why President Obama executed an executive order implementing DACA. Below are common questions about the DACA phase-out.
Questions about DACA/Employment Card Phase-out:
For more information, contact Gail Law Firm:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-877-GAIL-LAW or 407-292-7730
www.MyOrlandoImmigrationLawyer.com
FREE in-office consultation – FREE Live Chat
Sep 24, 2017Yamaha Caribs were finally able to field a team in the Bounty Farm Rugby 15s competition yesterday afternoon but the men dressed in yellow left the National Park Track and Field pitch in taters after...
Sep 24, 2017
Sep 24, 2017
Sep 24, 2017
Sep 24, 2017
Sep 24, 2017
I am annoyed at the whirlpool of news that is swirling around the Communication Officer in the Office of the President, Lloyda... more
Every parent in Guyana with teenage girls in school should ensure that these children are properly supervised when they go... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The Writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]