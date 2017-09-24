Advancement of E- Governance project…Three new ICT hubs commissioned in September

Efforts by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications to implement components of the E-governance project are moving apace with the launching of at least three Information Communications Technology (ICT) hubs in locations across Guyana.

Earlier this month, telecommunications officials announced the opening of three ICT centres at Parika, East Bank Essequibo; Agricola, Greater Georgetown; and Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Officials close to the project noted that the opening of the new internet access points is an indication of Government’s commitment to the sector.

Those close to the project have noted that this month, the Unit has commissioned its first ICT hub on East Bank Demerara.

The Golden Grove Community was the first on East Bank Demerara to be connected.

The hub which will be operated out of the Grove Craft Centre is expected to benefit residents of the neighbouring communities of Diamond and Craig, East Bank Demerara.

With the commissioning of the hubs, hundreds of residents will now have free access to the internet.

Each ICT hub has been outfitted with computers, and corresponding equipment. Thus residents will be able to access Government services, including applications for birth certificates or passports.

Students will also benefit significantly as they will be able to do research, complete assignments and homework.

Through the eGovernment Unit, more than 98,000 citizens in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Nine now enjoy free access to the worldwide web through the hubs.

Some of these communities that have received connectivity are Masakenari in the Deep South Rupununi, Good Hope community on the Essequibo Coast, Aishalton, Annai, Iwokrama, Paramakatoi and Lethem.

At least 55 ICT hubs were established across Guyana, of which more than 30 are operational.

Minister of Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, had explained as part of the plan, teachers and students at 86 secondary schools, 17 technical/vocational institutes, four Regional Education offices and the Teachers’ Training College, Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) have been connected to the e-Government platform through the use of computer rooms and administration blocks of these schools.

The Minister stated that the Ministry had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and established a fibre optic network around the University of Guyana campus to improve internet connectivity.

This, Minister Hughes said, has greatly enhanced e-learning and online training opportunities for all, especially those in rural and hinterland communities.

She added that the creation of ‘hotspots’ on the campus and a content filtering system for secondary schools has also been installed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Hughes had promised that the sector will undergo significant transformation in 2017. She added that $314M has been earmarked for the E-Government Project.

This project, she had said includes the procurement of internet access points for government buildings and public internet access points at a cost of $114.6M.

Additionally, the Public Telecommunications Ministry will secure the E-Government Network Infrastructure and simultaneously procure remote security solutions including motion sensors and CCTV cameras at a cost of $73M.

Approximately $64.2M has been allocated for the expansion of the E-Governance Network to Diamond, Timehri and Amelia’s Ward.

Minister Hughes said already 22 ministries and agencies have been linked to the E-Government Network.

These include the Ministries Public Telecommunication, Finance, Public Health, Social Protection, Public Security, Agriculture, Legal Affairs, Indigenous People’s Affairs, Foreign Affairs and the Presidency.

Also linked are the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), the Public Buildings and Police Headquarters.