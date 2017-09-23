The good news is the PPP will be back in 2020

Dear Editor

All the good campaign rhetoric of the APNU+AFC has been destroyed in their first two years in government. So now, as people start drifting from them, they pull out the only option left available, the race card. And they will use whatever means necessary, with the aid of “favourable media houses”, Commission of Inquiries, Eric Phillips and others to get that message out, even though they have no credibility on improving race relations. While there is no doubt that the bulk of the PPP supporters come from Indo-Guyanese, I have heard the Party General Secretary mentioned repeatedly at the PPP’s Congress and at meetings through Guyana, that the PPP is a multi-racial Party and have welcomed Afro-Guyanese to be part of this culture.

As I have said before, the Granger Administration’s greatest fear is competing against a highly motivated PPP/C in 2020 with Bharrat Jagdeo as its Presidential Candidate. So, for the editorial on a broken PPP, to suggest that the PPP “is no longer a vibrant political party and has no centralised message”, tells me that the writer has not been reading the news, the letter columns, nor attending the weekly press conferences at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

That writer is either deliberately propagating misinformation, or maliciously trying to plant the seed of doubt in the minds of our supporters by insinuating that there is confusion and rivalry within the Party structure. He wrote, “Although they will not speak publicly about it, many of its supporters have never really trusted their present leader or have truly respected his intellect, but would not speak publicly about it. They wanted an infusion of transformative and visionary leadership but this will not happen with its current leader at the helm.”

There is no division within the rank and file of the People’s Progressive Party. Those rice farmers who were fooled by the $9,000 a bag for paddy, and the sugar workers conned into believing they would get a 25% increase, have already returned home. The members of the People’s Progressive Party stand firmly and united behind our Leader and General Secretary, the Honourable Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. There is no other politician in Guyana today that is more loved, admired, respected and knowledgeable like Jagdeo, and there is no other that is more feared too, just ask the Leaders of the governing APNU and AFC.

Unlike the Granger Administration that governs by trial and error, the PPP has an abundance of visionary leaders with the proven track record to run this government from day one. Those that were once anxious to see the backs of the PPP are anxiously awaiting their return to government. The good news is that 2020 is just around the corner.

HARRY GILL

PPP/C Member of Parliament