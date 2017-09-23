Suspects confess, lead cops to crime scene… Missing teen sodomised, dumped in Berbice River

After days of intense interrogation, the two suspects who were arrested in connection with the missing 13-year-old of Brother’s Village, East Bank Berbice, have confessed to killing the lad in a most heinous way.

Crime Chief and Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams confirmed with this publication that the two suspects have confessed to sodomising the lad and dumping his body aback of one of the suspects’ homes in Sister’s Village, East Bank Berbice.

According to information, the men admitted to abducting the teen Sunday night while he was riding along the public road.

They reportedly sodomised young Leonard Archibald until he was unconscious and dumped his body along with the bicycle the lad was riding, in the Berbice River, aback the home of one of the killers.

Investigators returned to the area where the men confessed to dumping the body- this led to the discovery of the bicycle.

The bicycle the teen left home with was discovered in the Berbice River, approximately 20feet from the shore, just behind the Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice.

home of one of the suspects.

His body is yet to be located as authorities continue to scour the waters and area. Police are to return to the area today.

According to the Divisional Commander Lindon Alves, his ranks, who were in the company of villagers and relatives, found the bicycle in the Berbice River along the eastern bank.

“We have activated our marine patrol to run the river to check on the banks just in case the child was thrown into the river, we know the tide will have an effect on it moving so we will start from New Amsterdam, come right up and probably go about a mile or two”, Alves said.

The Commander disclosed that investigators are searching all corners with the hope of finding any evidence that may lead to the missing teen.

“We are looking at things such as disturbed earth to see if they would have dug to bury the body, we have not found anything so far and the officers decided to extend the search, hence we were able to retrieve the cycle”.

Reports reaching Kaieteur News state that one of the individuals in police custody, known as “Hillary”, said to be 29, was previously fingered in an abduction and torture of another teen sometime ago. The teen was reportedly found with his mouth bound days after going missing. Residents claimed that a report was made, but “nothing was done”.

His grieving mother, Abigail Archibald, had told this publication that her son was at home on Sunday last since it was his father’s birthday, but his sisters were also invited to a birthday party in Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice.

He reportedly opted to accompany his sisters that Sunday afternoon, “he sister dem leff to go the birthday and he follow after them with he bicycle”.

The 13-year-old’s eldest brother relayed that his brother was standing across the road from the home where the birthday was being celebrated and waited on his sisters, who eventually left not long after.

“He was like a two minutes in front his sisters riding and he can’t reach home. The mother ask where the boy deh and the sisters seh how he leff fuh come home but he ain’t reach so she send the next brother fuh look fuh he and he seh he ain’t see he nowhere on the road”.

He stated that neighbours came out in their numbers and scoured the nearby abandoned houses, trails leading to the backlands and other villages with the hope of finding the teen alive.

After several hours of searching, the mother stated that they filed a missing persons report at the nearest police station. Villagers, friends and family have been searching for the lad since. He was a student of the Overwinning Primary School.