Shooting of ex-police officer’s daughter, colleague… Mocha man remanded on eight armed robbery charges

The gunman who allegedly shot the daughter of former Deputy Commissioner of Police, George Vyphuis, and her colleague during a two hour spree, was on Thursday remanded to prison on eight robbery under-arms charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dillion Joel Dublin, of Lot 96 Nelson Street Mocha, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce in the Providence Magistrates’ Courts. The unrepresented man denied all eight charges after they were read to him by the magistrate.

The Police Prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

The prosecutor also added that the court should take into consideration the fact that a gun was allegedly used to commit the offences.

The prosecutor’s objection was upheld and the defendant was remanded to prison. According to information Tommy-Lee Stevenson was shot in the head and foot, shortly after he had dropped his colleague, Cathy Vyphuis, at her Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara home.

The bullet grazed Vyphuis’s left hand, and the defendant also relieved her of a hand bag containing valuables.

Vyphuis was treated and discharged while Stevenson was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Reports are that Stevenson was driving on the Mocha Road when he saw two men fishing on a bridge near Miss Vyphius’s residence.

According to Stevenson, one of men then rode up and began to shoot at the vehicle and said “don’t move”.

Mr Stevenson recalled driving away when the shots rang out. He said that he only realised he had been shot after he drove to the police station.

Another virtual complainant in the matter Cathy Vyphuis said that she had just left work and just as she reached in front of her yard, she noticed a man, with his face partially covered with a handkerchief, standing not far from the vehicle that had dropped her home.

The man then pulled out a gun and ordered them to be quiet. It was after Stevenson attempted to drive off, the defendant opened fire, injuring Stevenson and Vyphuis before relieving her of her handbag before fleeing. Police believe that the defendant also attacked six other people about an hour before the shooting.

According to reports, the victims, including three women, were walking in the vicinity of ‘Second Bridge,’ Mocha Arcadia, around 01.45 hrs, when a man on a bicycle, who had covered his face with a handkerchief, rode up and pointed a gun at them.

But around 11.00 hrs, one of the victims spotted the alleged robber in the vicinity of the Mocha Police Outpost and alerted police ranks, who took the suspect into custody.