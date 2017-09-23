Protesting for ‘obstacle’ payments

Several cane-cutters from Skeldon Estate, East Berbice, staged a picketing exercise outside of the estate’s Administrative Office yesterday, claiming that they are required to exert additional efforts to cut canes which are vine-infested.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) said “attempts by the union, through the shop stewards, to seek an amicable solution to the dispute are being rebuffed by the management.

“The workers were also informed by the Skeldon Management that they must also cut all the canes that they are assigned before they could receive their extra payments.”

GAWU claimed that the workers pointed out that their extra payments are always prorated, relative to the quantum of the task that they have completed.

“This, they related was not discussed with them prior to the announcement by the Management. They condemned the high-handed approach by the Management. GAWU, in the meantime, is seeking to have an engagement with the GuySuCo at the central level.”