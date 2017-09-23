Patron’s 72nd Birthday Scoreboard and 175th Rose Hall Monument commissioned

”I am proud to be present here today to commission the 175th Monument and the Patron’s Scoreboard. These projects are signs that your Township is on the move and if the fifty seven founders of Rose Hall were here today, they would be very proud of how progressive their vision have become.”

Those were the words of President David Granger during his delivery of the feature address at the 175th Anniversary of Rose Hall Village at the Area ‘H’ Ground.

The President who is also the Honorary Patron of Guyana’s leading youth and sports club, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, unveiled a Monument constructed in memory of the fifty-seven free slaves who purchased Rose Hall Village in 1842 from European Planter John Henry Baird.

The Monument was a gift to Rose Hall Town from the nine (9) cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.

President David Granger also unveiled the Patron’s Scoreboard, another project of the club’s teams.

The scoreboard was a special gift to His Excellency to mark his 72nd birth anniversary.

During the period, July to September this year, the club’s teams organised a series of activities for President Granger’s birthday including the Patron’s Greene Economy cricket tournament, the unveiling of the Scoreboard, distribution of school bags, exercise books, bicycles and cricket gear.

Club Secretary Hilbert Foster informed that the monument would serve as a permanent reminder to residents of Rose Hall Town of the vision of the 57 founding fathers who laid the groundwork for the present generation to build on.

The monument was designed by the Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 team and constructed with assistance of the Guyana Prison Service.

The scoreboard was constructed by the cricket teams and was designed by the Farfan & Mendes Under-15 and the Bakewell Under-17 Teams.

Foster stated that the Club and its cricket teams were proud to call Rose Hall Town home and as such have always worked beyond the call of duty to make a positive difference.

Over the years, apart from its Marketing section, social work and Charity programmes, the Township has benefitted from a Children’s Playfield, small bridges, Community Centre, All Weather Court, charity kitchen, three (3) pavilions, Benab and restoration of the Lower Corentyne Secondary School.

The Scoreboard was constructed at a cost of $150,000.

Meanwhile, the RHTY&SC as of the September 19, completed a total of 525 programmes/activities (surpassing its initial target of 500) under a wide range of sub-headings including sports, charity, culture, education, social, economic development, community development, Patron’s Fund, Coaching and jobs for youths among others.