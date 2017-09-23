Latest update September 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Key report to jumpstart cooperatives handed to Govt.

Sep 23, 2017 News 0

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, and members of the Social Protection ministerial taskforce

The Ministerial Taskforce of the Ministry of Social Protection has handed over their first official assignment.
The taskforce’s aim was to compile data regarding the number of co-operatives existing within the various regions of Guyana and examine the functioning and non-functioning Co-operatives to determine their feasibility to Guyana.
Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally stated “co-operatives are the way for a bright future for Guyana.”
The report was entitled “Revitalization of the Co-operative Movement” and was handed over by the Chairman of the Ministerial Taskforce, Chief Education Officer (Rtd), Ed Caesar.
The Ministerial Taskforce which consists of 10 persons has received another assignment from Minister Amna Ally; this time in an advisory capacity.
This process is set to be in motion with immediate effect. The Ministerial Taskforce was formed on June 30, 2016 with the specific task of assessing the current state of Co-operatives country-wide.
The compiled data will serve as a guide for a solidified structure to be set up regarding the Revitalization of the Co-operative movement in Guyana, the ministry explained.
Over the years, cooperatives were granted properties and lands, but many of them became dormant or controlled by a few persons who benefitted without the inputs of the others.
A number of them were investigated by consecutive governments with poor record keeping and non-cooperation found.

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships begins Monday

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships begins Monday

Sep 23, 2017

The annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships returns to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall for the first time in seven years as the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) stages its first tournament on the...
Read More
GCB/CGI 3-Day Franchise League… 18 wickets tumble on opening day to leave contest evenly poised

GCB/CGI 3-Day Franchise League… 18 wickets...

Sep 23, 2017

GAPF RAW Nationals on next Sunday at Saints Stanislaus College

GAPF RAW Nationals on next Sunday at Saints...

Sep 23, 2017

Gymkhana, Horserace meet & Fun day set for East Bank tomorrow

Gymkhana, Horserace meet & Fun day set for...

Sep 23, 2017

Patron’s 72nd Birthday Scoreboard and 175th Rose Hall Monument commissioned

Patron’s 72nd Birthday Scoreboard and 175th...

Sep 23, 2017

GABA/Banks DIH Playoffs on this weekend

GABA/Banks DIH Playoffs on this weekend

Sep 23, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]