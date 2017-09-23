Key report to jumpstart cooperatives handed to Govt.

Latest update September 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
The Ministerial Taskforce of the Ministry of Social Protection has handed over their first official assignment.
The taskforce’s aim was to compile data regarding the number of co-operatives existing within the various regions of Guyana and examine the functioning and non-functioning Co-operatives to determine their feasibility to Guyana.
Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally stated “co-operatives are the way for a bright future for Guyana.”
The report was entitled “Revitalization of the Co-operative Movement” and was handed over by the Chairman of the Ministerial Taskforce, Chief Education Officer (Rtd), Ed Caesar.
The Ministerial Taskforce which consists of 10 persons has received another assignment from Minister Amna Ally; this time in an advisory capacity.
This process is set to be in motion with immediate effect. The Ministerial Taskforce was formed on June 30, 2016 with the specific task of assessing the current state of Co-operatives country-wide.
The compiled data will serve as a guide for a solidified structure to be set up regarding the Revitalization of the Co-operative movement in Guyana, the ministry explained.
Over the years, cooperatives were granted properties and lands, but many of them became dormant or controlled by a few persons who benefitted without the inputs of the others.
A number of them were investigated by consecutive governments with poor record keeping and non-cooperation found.
Sep 23, 2017The annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships returns to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall for the first time in seven years as the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) stages its first tournament on the...
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
One of the stalwarts of the WPA, Tacuma Ogunseye, has referred to me in a letter to this newspaper (Tuesday, September 19,... more
Supporters of Forbes Burnham believed in him. They saw him as a political saviour. Most believed his every word and would... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS and High Commissioner... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]