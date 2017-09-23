Key report to jumpstart cooperatives handed to Govt.

The Ministerial Taskforce of the Ministry of Social Protection has handed over their first official assignment.

The taskforce’s aim was to compile data regarding the number of co-operatives existing within the various regions of Guyana and examine the functioning and non-functioning Co-operatives to determine their feasibility to Guyana.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally stated “co-operatives are the way for a bright future for Guyana.”

The report was entitled “Revitalization of the Co-operative Movement” and was handed over by the Chairman of the Ministerial Taskforce, Chief Education Officer (Rtd), Ed Caesar.

The Ministerial Taskforce which consists of 10 persons has received another assignment from Minister Amna Ally; this time in an advisory capacity.

This process is set to be in motion with immediate effect. The Ministerial Taskforce was formed on June 30, 2016 with the specific task of assessing the current state of Co-operatives country-wide.

The compiled data will serve as a guide for a solidified structure to be set up regarding the Revitalization of the Co-operative movement in Guyana, the ministry explained.

Over the years, cooperatives were granted properties and lands, but many of them became dormant or controlled by a few persons who benefitted without the inputs of the others.

A number of them were investigated by consecutive governments with poor record keeping and non-cooperation found.