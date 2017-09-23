Is not every ad does lie

People got to be careful wid certain ads. Dem can be dangerous. Some of dem is abusive and some of dem set up in such a way that if you fall for it, you get rob blind.

That is why de Waterfalls paper does not take certain ads from certain people. Dem have a famous ad that deh pun de internet. From de time you tun on you computer, it does pop up wid you name telling you that you e-mail address has been selected to be de winner of a big raffle worth millions of US dollars.

Then dem start asking you fuh sent banking info fuh dem to wire de money to you but before you reach that stage dem does tell you that you got to pay certain small fees fuh dem to do de wire transfer and prepare all de legal documentation.

People does fall fuh that. Dem boys hear Wicked Jordan did fall for that.

De Waterfalls boss man wife find a leaflet in de Waterfalls paper yesterday morning. De leaflet read, “Are you an alcoholic? Call now. We can help!”

Right away de wife insist that de man call. She sick and tired of de man coming home stink of likker and smelling like a toilet every night.

De boss man call up de number and found out it was a likker store. De store seh that it had this big promotion going on and that you don’t have to pay no tax to GRA.

“Buy two bottle and get three free.” De boss man was so happy that he cry. He even buy couple case fuh de Waterfalls paper because of de ad.

If you call de Waterfalls paper and you ent get through, is because everybody drunk like de boss.

Talk half and watch de kind of ads yuh reading.