Horses lead funeral procession of Berbice teen killed in hit-and-run

Sep 23, 2017 News 0

The funeral procession yesterday

A number of friends of 19-year-old Trishan Sahai, also called ‘Sono,’ of Number 57 Village, East Berbice, yesterday paid their final respects, leading his funeral procession with a number of horses.
An only son, Sahai was killed earlier this week, and a friend injured, in a hit-and-run accident three villages from his home.
Berbice Representative of the Prime Minister, Gobin Harbhajan, who is calling for the “coward” driver to be arrested, said that he watched his next door neighbour growing up as a cattle farmer.

