Gymkhana, Horserace meet & Fun day set for East Bank tomorrow

Latest update September 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
The Georgetown Turf Club will be holding a grand one-day Gymkhana, Horserace meet and Fun day at their Mocha Arcadia venue tomorrow, Sunday 24th September.
Most of the country’s top J, K and H class horses will be in action with cash prizes and trophies up for grabs. The event begins at 13:00hrs sharp and according to one of the Georgetown Club Turf club officials, Compton Sancho, there will be added attractions and games for the children.
Fans and turfites will see the likes of Red Jet, Red Regent, Little Star, Born To Be True, Red Star, Lil’ Kevin, Gray Boy, Call She Royal, and Black Prince among others that have confirmed their participation in tomorrow’s event.
Sep 23, 2017The annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships returns to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall for the first time in seven years as the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) stages its first tournament on the...
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
One of the stalwarts of the WPA, Tacuma Ogunseye, has referred to me in a letter to this newspaper (Tuesday, September 19,... more
Supporters of Forbes Burnham believed in him. They saw him as a political saviour. Most believed his every word and would... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS and High Commissioner... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]