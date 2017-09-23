Gymkhana, Horserace meet & Fun day set for East Bank tomorrow

The Georgetown Turf Club will be holding a grand one-day Gymkhana, Horserace meet and Fun day at their Mocha Arcadia venue tomorrow, Sunday 24th September.

Most of the country’s top J, K and H class horses will be in action with cash prizes and trophies up for grabs. The event begins at 13:00hrs sharp and according to one of the Georgetown Club Turf club officials, Compton Sancho, there will be added attractions and games for the children.

Fans and turfites will see the likes of Red Jet, Red Regent, Little Star, Born To Be True, Red Star, Lil’ Kevin, Gray Boy, Call She Royal, and Black Prince among others that have confirmed their participation in tomorrow’s event.