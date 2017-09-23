GAPF RAW Nationals on next Sunday at Saints Stanislaus College

Strong men and women in the powerlifting arena will be out in their numbers to compete for national glory come next Sunday when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation brings off its RAW National Championships.

According to the federation, thirty (30) athletes inclusive of seven (7) females have already registered for what is anticipated to be a fiercely contested championship among the males and on the distaff side at the Saints Stanislaus College Auditorium, Brickdam.The core of the athletes expected to be on show are those who competed at the 16th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Powerlifting Championships; 15th Annual NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championships and 32nd Annual FESUPO South American Powerlifting Championships in Orlando, Florida back in July.

The likes of Carlos Peterson, Arif Immamdeen, Erwyn Smith, Romario Gonsalves, Demetri Chan, Winston ‘Little Master’ Stoby and ‘Big’ John Edwards will headline the male battles while among the females, the young and exciting Teneisha Toney and Britny Mack along with seasoned campaigners Andrea Smith and Nadina Taharally will be setting the pace among the female gladiators.

Last year’s RAW Nationals, which took place at Critchlow Labour College, was dominated by Teneisha Toney of life gym who emerged as the Best Female Lifter in the Junior and Open classes with a total of 292.5kg and Wilks Total of 343.19.

The top male competitor was Vijai Rahim of Hardcore Barbell Club with a total of 602.5kg and Wilks total of 482.722.

Corporate support has already been garnered from two faithful corporate partners, Fitness Express and Byddy’s Gym so far. Weigh-in time next Sunday is 07:00hrs with the first flight of lifters set to hit the platform two hours later.