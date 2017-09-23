GABA/Banks DIH Playoffs on this weekend

Latest update September 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
Following a two-week break, the Burnham hard-court is set to come alive again tonight as the first three of the anticipated semi-finals of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association/Banks DIH 1st, 2nd and Under-23 league bounces off from 17:30hrs.
The first match of the evening will see the number 1 seeded, defending champions Bounty Colts against Plaisance Guardians in the under-23 division. At 19:30hrs, the Eagles vs. Pacesetters semifinal game is sure to excite fans in a much anticipated encounter. The third and final “semi” of the evening will be in the 1st division between Guardians and Nets.
Tomorrow, the other semi-final matches in the 1st, 2nd, and under-23 contests are scheduled to be played. Action gets underway at 17:30hrs again with Colts vs. Sonics in the 2nd division.
The second game that begins at 19:30hrs will see Eagles meeting Pacesetters for a second consecutive night but this time, the clubs will “sweat” in the under-23 division. The feature match on Sunday will witness defending champions Bounty Colts trying to overcome Kobras in the 1st division.
Following the semi-final matches, the finalists in each division will then go head to head in a three-game series for the individual crowns beginning on Wednesday, September 27.
