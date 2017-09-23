Foreign Ministry Office Assistants’ Heritage Sports Extravaganza on today

Latest update September 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM

Today marks the opening day of Sports Coordinator of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, James “Uprising” Lewis, two-day Heritage Sports Extravaganza, as part of Heritage Month celebrations with the Inter-Ministry/Government Agency K.O.
Domino competition. This event begins this morning at the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) Hall on Regent and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive from 11:00hrs.
Teams from the Ministries of the Presidency, Social Protection, Public Telecommunication along with Guyoil and GNBS have already entered, and coordinator Lewis expects more teams for this morning’s slam off. Trophies and Medals have been donated by R&T Taxi Service, Regal Stationery and Office Supplies, Bakewell and Japarts.
Tomorrow, the 11-a-side super 6-over knock out tape-ball cricket competition bowls off at the National Cultural Center tarmac from 09:00hrs.
Sixteen teams have indicated their interest to participate in the competition so far.
Interested teams are asked to contact Coordinator James Lewis on phone numbers 672-6179 or 666-5857 for registration protocols.

