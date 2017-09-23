Commonwealth Lawyers Association’s Head Visits Guyana

Latest update September 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo received the President of the Commonwealth Lawyers’ Association (CLA), R. Santhanakrishnan, at his Ministry of the Presidency Office on Thursday.
Mr. Santhanakrishnan, a prominent Delhi-based lawyer, has been a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association. He has been prominent in the promotion of Lawyers Cricket World Cup, the last tournament being played in Australia in 2015.
The new Bar President first met Prime Minister Nagamootoo last year in New Delhi at a conference on Environmental Law. He visited Guyana as part of a regional tour in his new post as President.
He was accompanied during his courtesy visit by Mr. Sanjeev Datadin, a Guyanese attorney and a promoter of cricket among lawyers.
