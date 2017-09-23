Bandit shoots accomplice while robbing guard

A bandit ended up shooting his own accomplice while attempting to rob a 39-year-old security guard at Bachelors Adventure East Coast Demerara at around 23:30hrs on Thursday.

The intended victim was walking along the Bachelor’s Adventure public road when two men on a motorcycle attacked him.

Kaieteur news understands that the pillion rider, who had a handgun, attempted to relieve the guard of his valuables.

The two men began to struggle, and the bandit discharged a round, which struck his accomplice in the right thigh.

The guard reportedly then disarmed the gunman, who fled into a nearby cemetery.

His wounded accomplice tried to flee the scene but was restrained by the security guard and later handed over to ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

The injured bandit was then escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was treated and admitted in a stable condition, under police guard.