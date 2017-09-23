Bandit shoots accomplice while robbing guard

Latest update September 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
A bandit ended up shooting his own accomplice while attempting to rob a 39-year-old security guard at Bachelors Adventure East Coast Demerara at around 23:30hrs on Thursday.
The intended victim was walking along the Bachelor’s Adventure public road when two men on a motorcycle attacked him.
Kaieteur news understands that the pillion rider, who had a handgun, attempted to relieve the guard of his valuables.
The two men began to struggle, and the bandit discharged a round, which struck his accomplice in the right thigh.
The guard reportedly then disarmed the gunman, who fled into a nearby cemetery.
His wounded accomplice tried to flee the scene but was restrained by the security guard and later handed over to ranks of the Guyana Police Force.
The injured bandit was then escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was treated and admitted in a stable condition, under police guard.
Sep 23, 2017The annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships returns to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall for the first time in seven years as the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) stages its first tournament on the...
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
Sep 23, 2017
One of the stalwarts of the WPA, Tacuma Ogunseye, has referred to me in a letter to this newspaper (Tuesday, September 19,... more
Supporters of Forbes Burnham believed in him. They saw him as a political saviour. Most believed his every word and would... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS and High Commissioner... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]