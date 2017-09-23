Another great move by President Granger

Dear Editor,

Since 2015, HE President David Granger has been making some of the best decisions that will benefit and better serve the people of Guyana. Recently, the President did one of the best things by putting the Department of Youth, Sports and Culture under the watch of the Hon. Dr. George Norton and the Ministry of Social Cohesion. By making such a move and bringing youth, sports and culture into the Social Cohesion Ministry, it is most appropriate. It will foster better relationship amongst the people of this land especially youths. It will help to foster unity and make our people work harder towards a united society.

Mr. President, this move is a great one because it will get youths fully involved in the process of fostering better relationships amongst our people. We will be united and learn about each other’s culture, etc.

Youths are the future and by bringing the department of youth, sports and culture into the Ministry of Social Cohesion, it will be more productive in achieving the aim and objective of social cohesion.

Our young people have a great opportunity now to display national unity and foster better relationship amongst all. Youths can now be fully involved in uniting our nation and stop listening to some of the racial politicians in our land. Mr. President, I do believe that Dr. Norton will serve this department with many successes because he has the skills and ‘know-how’ in carrying out the mandate of both, the Social Cohesion Ministry and Department of Youth, Sports and Culture. Our youths need to act now and start the drive to foster national unity amongst us. This is yet another positive move by HE President Granger as he works toward a better life for all Guyanese and in bringing our people together in unity.

Abel Seetaram

APNU+AFC

Regional Councillor

Region 5