Victimization goes on at Charity Secondary School

Dear Editor,

Whenever a matter of complaint is aired or published in the newspapers some form of redress or attention from Government to correct the unwanted situation usually takes place. However, this is not the norm on the Essequibo Coast. This is not something new to Essequibo. The story of Cinderella is one of neglect and a happy ending- there is no happy ending in sight there. Life is getting harder there! Neglect of the Cinderella County goes way back in the days of the PPP and continues in the APNU/AFC Ministers rarely visits Essequibo. A group of rice farmers had to block the road by burning tyres to get President Ramotar to give them an audience. It was his first official visit after becoming the president- on a Sunday and propagandized as “presidential outreach”.

After hearing the concerns and expectations from the farmers, Donald spoke of the rich media owners in Georgetown who were criticizing his government and that years ago rats were seen eating the hands of a child at GPHC. I was there- it was the most unrelated and surreal response I have ever heard in a situation of this magnitude. The dumbness of the man was laid bare! He finished by thanking us for coming out on a Sunday-not a word about our problems-not a single promise. Yet in 2015, in a bid to be reelected he got 70% of the votes cast in Essequibo Coast.

What we now have in Essequibo is a PPP/C regional chairman and an APNU/AFC Regional Executive Officer-conflict of interest is rife as in other regions where the same situation exists. The coalition government seems to be exhibiting a hands off attitude to these regions- in short these regions have become collateral damage to the whims of a political vendetta. The PPP/C had done this to region 8 too, when there was an AFC chairman there. These contradictions should be a case study for constitutional reform.

Imagine a letter was written in the Kaieteur News by a “concern teacher” on the deplorable condition of the teachers’ washroom at the Charity Secondary school-that is not fixed as yet. A couple of weeks later, the REDO ; one Baramdai Seepersaud, angered by the letter visited the school under the pretext of checking on teachers’ records and having found a few discrepancies, exacted punishment on teachers who wanted to improve their education by attending the University of Guyana by denying them secondment to do so. A second letter was written by a “concern citizen” highlighting the vindictive response of the REDO and explaining the known Ministry of Education (MOE) procedure as relates to secondment from a grade A school such as Charity Secondary.

The letter had cited the REDO’s neglect of the Human Resource (teachers) of the School for two years in a row while demanding results. The letter had appealed to someone in the hierarchy of the MOE to speak to the REDO on this matter. The fact that no teacher from Charity Secondary was seconded to UG for the academic year 2017 is testimony that no one from MOE contacted REDO on her vindictive approach or the REDO is the supreme MOE authority in Guyana. This is a clear signal that the Government has a sinister agenda for Essequibo Coast.

One wonders! Was President Granger honest when he had said that he would be president of all Guyana? How does he explain the neglect of the youths in education in Charity at the hands of a vindictive REDO? Is the GTU doing anything to represent their members (teachers) on this matter?

Concerned Citizen