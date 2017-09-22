T20 Fund Raising ‘grudge’ match set for Buxton on Sunday

All roads lead to the Buxton Community Centre Ground on Sunday where the first ever T20 ‘Grudge’ match will take place when the ‘Old’ Bloods face-off with the ‘New’ Bloods of the Buxton Carl Hooper Cricket Club from 13:00hrs.

In what promises to be an epic battle on the field, the game is being held to help raise funds for the East Coast Club which has two teams participating in East Coast Cricket Board tournaments, including the Elizabeth Styles East Coast First Division competition.

Admission is free and there will food and liquid refreshments on sale along with music to entertain the anticipated large crowd. Among the players expected to be on show on Sunday are the versatile Clive Andries who played in the 2008 Guyana Under-19 team which won the Regional three-day title in St Kitts before being selected on the National Senior Football team.

The multitalented Andries plays in the East Coast First division cricket tournament as an off-spinning all-rounder and is also member of Buxton United in the National Football League.

Another player with lots of experience is the left-handed Rawley Fredericks and off-spinning all-rounder Dainian Fraser while Cylus Gibson, Terrod Abel, Marlon Thomas, Marvin Cole, skipper Marvin Cato, Wicket-Keeper Treon Hatton, Rawle Merrell, Jason Adams, Devon Benjamin, Daniel Forde, Caeser Glen, David Glen, Dennis Andries, Osafo Durant, Kevin Abrams, Tamani Emmanuel, Ryan Muesa, Rayon Heart and Danian Fraser are the other players that will be on show.



