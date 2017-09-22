Special wardens to police mining, forest areas

Two dozen Rangers or wardens, graduated as ‘CORPS OF WARDENS’ from the Guyana Police Training Centre yesterday. They received training at the facility intended to protect Guyana’s natural resource.

The course began on August 14 and was ended on September 8..

There present at the ceremony were Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman; Minister of Public Security ,Khemraj Ramjattan; and the Director of Compliance, Derrick Lawrence.

Acting Commissioner, David Ramnarine, stated that the Guyana Police Force gave assurance months ago, that when the initiative of the corps of wardens was conceptualized that the realization would come to reality, that they would play their role efficiently and effectively in the training of the Rangers.

He stated that experience carries with it a very serious responsibility and that the graduates should note that, they being the first set of persons from the programme.

“Not only are you equipped; not only are you empowered, but I urge you not to become powerful.”

According to the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, President Granger had discussed plans for a corps of rangers for the development and protection of the Guyana’s natural resources.

According to the minister, the president had briefed him, and it was through his efforts that the initiative happened. The minister also elaborated on his visit to Nigeria where he witnessed the rangers at work and exclaimed that they embodied professionalism.

Trotman also thanked Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, that approved the corps being trained by the police force in serious measures.

He said that the corps of wardens is not intended to replace the forces or other organizations but to support their work and are to yield to the GPF and GDF. He also stated that they are tasked to keep all minerals, animals and even human trafficking from occurring.

He also said that if the rangers dishonour their uniform, they will be stripped of that uniform. “You are the brain child of the president.”

The new wardens were trained in intelligence gathering, Use of force, Conflict resolution, and initial action on the scene of the crime.

Also the performance of the wardens will determine the success of the initiative since they will be the ones training the second batch of students.

The Warden or Ranger corps will begin their work immediately, from today, protecting the Natural Resources.