SOME QUESTIONS FOR ROSHAN KHAN & MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Dear Editor,

In a democracy, every citizen has the right and opportunity to express his/her interests, issues, concerns and to seek answers to questions when in doubt. That being said, I have read Mr. Roshan Khan’s letter in the dated Monday September 11, 2017. The headline is styled “RK’s Security Protests Abrupt Cancelling of Contract by Ministry.” I dare say that the Ministry of Education had good reason (s) for cancelling the contract for Cyril Potter’s College of Education, Government Technical Institute and the Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre.

To the best of my knowledge, from January 2017 to date there have been no tender ads for the procurement of security service for the Ministry of Education in any of the daily newspapers. However, just for the sake of curiosity could Mr. Khan enlighten the readership of this newspaper as to which tender process did he respond. Was it Restricted Tendering? Or was it Open Tendering?

If the former, then the Minister of Education should explain why this course of action was taken and who are the other selected security service providers to whom letters were sent or telephone calls were made inviting them to bid for the aforementioned contract. If the latter, could Mr. Khan as well as the Ministry of Education direct us to the daily newspaper in which tender ads for the procurement of security service for the Ministry of Education were published, date, month and year of publication and page number; were all locations (over a dozen) under the Ministry of Education tender done en bloc or severally?

Finally, taking cognizance of the fact that bid validity period shall be 90 days from the date of submission of bid, could Mr. Khan state the date, month and year when he submitted his bid.

Julius Williams